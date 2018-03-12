Naga Chaitanya likely to play his late grandfather in Savitri biopic Mahanati

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is likely to play his late grandfather in Savitri biopic Mahanati. Even though the makes are yet to make an official statement, reports about Chaitanya agreeing to do the role were doing the rounds Sunday evening.

Apparently, it’ll be a cameo and he’s expected to share screen space along with Jr. NTR, who has been approached to play his grandfather, the legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the titular role and she had recently revealed that this is the most challenging project of her career to date. Mahanati also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a crucial role and it’s through her eyes the story of Savitri will unfold. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan as Gemini Ganesan, who was married to Savitri.

Speaking about casting Dulquer as Gemini Ganesan, director Nag Ashwin had said, “Dulquer’s character of Gemini Ganesan will not merely be on how the legend will be perceived today based on his work and his image. The character goes beyond the physical resemblance, in understanding the veteran on a more emotional level.”

Mahanati, according to reliable sources, will be magnum opus period film set in the golden era. With massive set pieces, the film will be unlike anything we’ve explored in Indian cinema.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film has been simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil. The makers are contemplating getting the movie dubbed in Malayalam as well. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. It’s expected to hit the screens this month-end.

