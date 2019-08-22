Pawan Kalyan says meeting Amitabh Bachchan most cherished moment of life, see pics

regional-movies

Actor Pawan Kalyan has described meeting Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as the most cherished moment of his life. On Wednesday, the star took to Twitter to share pictures from his meeting with Amitabh on the sets of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

“Most cherished moment of my life; meeting my idol, respected Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji, on the sets of Sye Raa. His life teaches us, how one should rise against all odds that life keeps throwing and be victorious,” he tweeted.

Amitabh plays an extended cameo in Surender Reddy directed Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is based on the life Kurnool-based freedom fighter, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Last seen playing a brief role in Telugu film Manam, this will be Amitabh’s second outing in the language.

Amitabh and Pawan interact as Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan look on.

In the film, Amitabh will be seen playing a character called Gosaayi Venkanna. He will be seen playing Chiranjeevi’s mentor; a character that will be the guiding force and guru behind Narasimha Reddy’s freedom struggle.

In the film, Chiranjeevi will be seen playing Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.

“It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

At the teaser launch event of the film earlier this week, Chiranjeevi said that he’s been toying with the idea of making Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy for about 12 years. He couldn’t attempt it back then due to budget constraints.

