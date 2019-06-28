Rajinikanth’s 2.0 China release may be cancelled. Details inside

Actor Rajinikanth’s mega blockbuster 2.0, which was scheduled for release in China on July 12, is likely to get cancelled, as per reports that are doing the rounds in Chinese trade. For release in China, the film has been retitled Robot 2.0: Resurgence and was planned to be released in about 56,000 screens by HY Media.

Even though an official announcement is awaited regarding the cancellation of the release, sources indicate that the Chinese distributor could lose more money if they release it. Apparently, HY Media’s last Indian release was Akshay Kumar starrer Padman which didn’t even cover the cost and brought loss to them. Therefore, the company is planning to cancel or postpone the release of 2.0 for now.

Also read: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s New York holiday is all about chilling, check out his witty take on her neon dress. See pics

Shankar’s 2.0 has to make more than $25 million (Rs 1,723,875,000.00) in China to ensure HY Media doesn’t lose money again. With Disney’s The Lion King due for release around the same time, the release of 2.0 is most likely to be cancelled.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 featured Rajinikanth in triple role as scientist Vaseegaran, robot Chitti and 2.0, an upgraded version of Chitti. The film, which went on to mint over Rs 500 crore at the box-office, also starred Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar in key roles.

The film marked the southern debut of Akshay Kumar, who was seen in the role of an antagonist, playing an ornithologist who uses the fifth force to wreak havoc and take revenge when he loses his fight to telecom companies while trying to save birds from dying from the emission of mobile towers.

2.0, which was bankrolled on a budget of over Rs 300 crore, was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Filmmaker Karan Johar had released the Hindi version which did exceptionally well for a dubbed film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 13:59 IST