Ram Gopal Varma jokes Donald Trump should ask SS Rajamouli to multiply crowd at Namaste Trump event

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma feels that US President Donald Trump should ask filmmaker SS Rajamouli to use his “wizard” computer graphics skills and make the crowd of one lakh in Ahmedabad appear like one crore.

Before Trump came to India for his first official visit, it was reported that millions will throng to Ahmedabad, the starting point of his Namaste Trump event. However, the turnout at Motera stadium on Monday was around one lakh, with many of them wearing Trump masks and ‘Namaste Trump’ hats.

“The @realDonaldTrump should request @ssrajamouli to use his wizard cg multiplication techniques and make the 1 lakh people in Ahmedabad look like 1 crore and give that video as a gift to Trump,” Varma wrote on Twitter.

Rajamouli is the director of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, which were said to have the best VFX (visual effects) that Indian cinema had ever seen.

Earlier, Trump was quoted by Reuters as saying in a media interaction that seven million people were expected to welcome him in Gujarat. “I happen to like Prime Minister Modi a lot. And he told me we’ll have 7 million people between the airport and the event,” he said.

The high-profile Namaste Trump event is on the lines of the Howdy Modi programme in Houston that was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his trip to the US last year. Trump delighted Bollywood buffs as he made a reference to iconic films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Sholay in his speech.

“This is the country that produces 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay,” he said, to thunderous applause.

Later, Trump and his wife Melania flew to Agra to pay a sunset visit to the Taj Mahal. “It’s a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you India,” he wrote in the guest book.

