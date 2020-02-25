e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Regional Movies / Ram Gopal Varma jokes Donald Trump should ask SS Rajamouli to multiply crowd at Namaste Trump event

Ram Gopal Varma jokes Donald Trump should ask SS Rajamouli to multiply crowd at Namaste Trump event

Ram Gopal Varma joked that SS Rajamouli should use his ‘wizard’ computer graphics skills to multiply the crowd at the Namaste Trump event on Monday.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 25, 2020 11:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Motera stadium in Ahmedabad saw a turnout of around one lakh people on Monday.
The Motera stadium in Ahmedabad saw a turnout of around one lakh people on Monday.(Reuters)
         

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma feels that US President Donald Trump should ask filmmaker SS Rajamouli to use his “wizard” computer graphics skills and make the crowd of one lakh in Ahmedabad appear like one crore.

Before Trump came to India for his first official visit, it was reported that millions will throng to Ahmedabad, the starting point of his Namaste Trump event. However, the turnout at Motera stadium on Monday was around one lakh, with many of them wearing Trump masks and ‘Namaste Trump’ hats.

“The @realDonaldTrump should request @ssrajamouli to use his wizard cg multiplication techniques and make the 1 lakh people in Ahmedabad look like 1 crore and give that video as a gift to Trump,” Varma wrote on Twitter.

Rajamouli is the director of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, which were said to have the best VFX (visual effects) that Indian cinema had ever seen.

 

Earlier, Trump was quoted by Reuters as saying in a media interaction that seven million people were expected to welcome him in Gujarat. “I happen to like Prime Minister Modi a lot. And he told me we’ll have 7 million people between the airport and the event,” he said.

The high-profile Namaste Trump event is on the lines of the Howdy Modi programme in Houston that was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his trip to the US last year. Trump delighted Bollywood buffs as he made a reference to iconic films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Sholay in his speech.

Also read: Hansal Mehta leads Twitter in roast of broccoli samosas served to Donald Trump, jokes ‘This is unconstitutional’

“This is the country that produces 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay,” he said, to thunderous applause.

Later, Trump and his wife Melania flew to Agra to pay a sunset visit to the Taj Mahal. “It’s a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you India,” he wrote in the guest book.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Ahead of Amit Shah meet, Arvind Kejriwal comes up with to-do list for Delhi cops
Ahead of Amit Shah meet, Arvind Kejriwal comes up with to-do list for Delhi cops
LIVE| Melania Trump visits school in Delhi to attend ‘Happiness’ class
LIVE| Melania Trump visits school in Delhi to attend ‘Happiness’ class
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
The Taste with Vir: How to choose the correct white wine
The Taste with Vir: How to choose the correct white wine
Luxury ladies: First all-female supercar club in middle east shatters stereotype
Luxury ladies: First all-female supercar club in middle east shatters stereotype
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
At banquet for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
At banquet for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
trending topics
Jaffarabad CAA ProtestCAA protests in DelhiAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Assam Police RecruitmentDeepika PadukoneShahid KapoorAnti-CAA protestersAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies