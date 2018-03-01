Second single from Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam to be released on March 2

Last month, the first single -- Entha Sakkagunave -- from Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam was released and it was an instant chartbuster. The track had an earthy folk feeling to it, but the music was modern and laid-back. The song showered Lakshmi (Samantha Akkineni’s character) with praises. It is not just about her looks, but her every feature. She rides her bicycle; she takes care of buffalos, washes clothes and has stolen the heart of the deaf engineer in her village.

On Thursday, the makers revealed that the second single -- Ranga Ranga Rangasthalana -- will be released on March 2 ( 6 pm). A sneak video was released to pique the curiosity ahead of the song’s release next week. In the video, composer Devi Sri Prasad introduces us to the folk musicians who have worked on the title track.

Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam is one of the most awaited releases of the year. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is directed by Sukumar. The teaser of the film, introduced us to Chitti Babu, a deaf engineer. Later, Samantha’s character was introduced and now we cannot wait to see how the pair lights up the silver screen. This is the first time the two lead actors would be sharing screen space. Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu and Anasuya Bharadwaj are also a part of the promising cast. The cinematography for the film is by R Rathnavelu. The film is gearing up for release later this month.

Follow @htshowbiz for more