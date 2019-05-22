Suriya’s NGK gets Twitter emoji, becomes the third Tamil film to do so

Actor Suriya’s upcoming political thriller NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan, was given a special Twitter emoji on Monday. It becomes the third Tamil film after Vijay’s Mersal and superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala to get one.

On Monday, NGK Twitter emoji went live and Suriya’s fans couldn’t be happier. With the film slated for release on May 31, the makers are busy with full-time promotions. NGK — which stands for Nandha Gopala Kumaran — marks the maiden collaboration of Selvaraghavan and Suriya. The duo had been planning to work together for a long time and their wish finally got fulfilled through NGK.

In the political thriller, Suriya plays a person who rises from the grass-root level who becomes a politician. At the film’s audio launch last month, Suriya clarified NGK isn’t just about politics. “It’s Selva’s take on politics and it has much more to offer. I fell in love with cinema more after working with Selva. Each day on the sets of NGK, I was able to learn and unlearn even after 20 years of acting. Each day was a bundle of surprises,” he said.

The film, which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, also stars Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh as the leading ladies. Suriya is sharing screen space with Rakul and Sai Pallavi for the first time.

NGK was supposed to hit the screens last Diwali. Suriya had said that the delay in completion of the project was not intestinal. “The time that we spent on the project has been well justified. Some of the delays were unavoidable and it includes the industry strike and both Selva and I falling ill for few weeks. We had to take breaks from shoot. However, we made the most of every day we shot for this project,” Suriya added.

First Published: May 22, 2019 15:20 IST