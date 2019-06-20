Tamannaah Bhatia signs another horror-comedy, on board Raju Gari Gadhi 3

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who possibly has more horror films in her filmography than any of her contemporaries, has signed another one called Raju Gari Gadhi 3. The film is the third part in the Telugu horror-comedy franchise, Raju Gari Gadhi. It had its official launch on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the makers, the film will be directed and produced by Ohmkar and will go on the floors from Friday. The launch ceremony was attended by the film’s cast and crew including Tamannaah, who was last seen in Telugu film F2, also starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej. Ashwin Babu will play the lead alongside Tamannaah. The film is scheduled for release later this year.

Raju Gari Gadhi 3 was officially launched on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning that Tamannaah recently completed shooting for the Tamil remake of Telugu horror comedy Anando Brahma, which starred Taapsee Pannu in an important role. Tamannaah reprises Taapsee’s role in the remake.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina hits out at him, dad Rakesh: ‘Nobody is OK with my relationship with Ruhail Amin’

Tamannaah, who has nearly half a dozen projects in her kitty, is looking at a busy year with multiple releases. Last seen in Prabhudeva starrer Devi 2, the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen may be her next big release. She reprises Kangana’s role in it.

She also plays a crucial role in Chiranjeevi’s period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Tamannaah recently completed shooting for Sundar C’s film with Vishal. A few months ago, it was announced that she has signed yet another project with Vishal. Interestingly, she will be seen playing the antagonist in her second film with Vishal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 12:34 IST