UFO Moviez to release Master in north India in over 500 screens on Jan 14

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 15:58 IST

UFO Moviez on Thursday announced that they will be releasing Vijay’s upcoming release Master in north India in Hindi and Tamil in over 500 screen across regions like Central India, Rajasthan, Delhi/UP and East Punjab circuits.

In a statement, the company confirmed that they’ll be releasing Master in north India. “As theatres are striving to survive amidst the pandemic, big budget movies like “Master” will help pandemic-hit theatres get back on their feet and thrive. We salute the makers of “Master” for their convictions in releasing the film at this crucial juncture and are happy to be a part of this opportunity to help resurrect the cinema industry. Master has the potential to revive the fortunes of the ailing cinema industry and prompt release of big budget films across India. We intend to aggressively cross promote stars of one region in other regions with a vision of ONE NATION ONE FILM,” Kapil Agarwal, joint managing director, UFO Moviez said in the statement.

Master will become the first major pan-Indian release of the year when it hits the screens for Pongal festival. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will release in four languages which include Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Master features Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The film, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, has been produced by Xavier Britto. It marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The makers recently clarified multiple times that the film won’t skip its theatrical release and make it to any OTT platform.

A couple of months ago, reports emerged that Master was offered a Rs 125 crore deal by Amazon Prime for an exclusive release. However, this report was eventually put to rest by the film’s executive producer Lalit.

