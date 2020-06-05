Vijay Sethupathi’s Ka Pe Ranasingam might head for direct OTT release

regional-movies

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:08 IST

Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming Tamil political drama Ka Pe Rana Singam, which also stars Aishwarya Rajesh in a pivotal role, might have a direct OTT release. As per a source close to the film’s producer, talks have already been initiated with Amazon Prime.

“Negotiations are underway for direct OTT release. The producer has initiated talks with Amazon. An official announcement can be expected to be made soon,” a source close to the producer told Hindustan Times.

Based on real-life events, Ka Pae Ranasingam has been directed by P Virumandi and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banner KJR Studios. The film’s trailer was recently released. Going by the visuals, it looks like a story on corporatization and land acquisition by multi-national companies. The trailer also shows Vijay leading poor farmers in their fight against the industries that take away their lands.

Aishwarya Rajesh in a still from the film.

The film, which was scheduled to hit theatres in April, also stars Rangaraj Pandey, Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Samuthirakani and Poo Ram in prominent roles. The film will mark the fourth collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh. Previously, the actors have worked opposite each other in Rummy, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Dharma Durai.

Last seen on screen in Sangatamizhan, Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen in Tamil film Master, which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He’s tipped to be playing the antagonist in the film which stars Vijay in the titular role.

Also read: When Daniel Radcliffe admitted to sleeping with Harry Potter fans ‘a few times when I was drinking’

Vijay Sethupathi started playing negative roles from Rajinikanth’s Petta. In Master, he’s rumoured to be playing a gangster who locks horns with Vijay. He will also be seen in Manikandan’s Kadisi Vivasayi this year. The film features him in an extended cameo but the director had said in a media interaction that Sethupathi’s role is very important from the story’s perspective.

Aishwarya Rajesh, on the other hand, has nearly half a dozen projects in her kitty in Tamil as well Telugu industries.

Follow @htshowbiz for more