Kriti Sanon's sizzling look and sultry poetic vibes are all we need to be date-ready this Sunday

Kriti Sanon’s sizzling look and sultry poetic vibes are all we need to be date-ready this Sunday

‘Hug me like the wind does’: Kriti Sanon sets fans on frenzy with her romantic mood and poetic turn this Sunday

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 15:42 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kriti Sanon’s lays perfect date-night tips this Sunday
Kriti Sanon’s lays perfect date-night tips this Sunday(Instagram/kritisanon)
         

The Sanon sisters and their multiple talents are no secret in the industry and backing our claim is Kriti Sanon’s latest smoking hot picture on social media which was captioned with a fresh verse from the diva’s pen. Setting fans on frenzy with her romantic mood and poetic turn this weekend, Kriti gave us all the tips we needed to be date-ready this Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared a picture from her latest photoshoot in an ethereal white gown with a thigh-high slit from Dubai and London based fashion label, Rose Room. Leaving her luscious tresses open to talk with the wind, Kriti wore a nude lipstick and minimalistic makeup.

Striking a sensuous pose for the camera, Kriti penned in the caption, “Hug me like the wind does Healing my heart, Calming my soul, While it wraps every inch of me. Caressing my hair, It gives me goosebumps, As it whispers something That takes my breath away. —Kriti Sanon #SanonScribbles #PoetryWithKriti (sic).”

 

The actor’s writing skills have often entertained fans on the Internet apart from her acting chops. Sharing one monochromic picture, Kriti had captioned it with another poem of hers that read, “I want to be the black and white moment That flashes in front of your eyes When you hum Your favourite tune Your soul song 🎶 —Kriti Sanon #SanonScribbles #PoetryWithKriti #PoetryLover (sic).”

 

Check out some of Kriti’s poetic notes here:

 
 
 

Kriti recently penned another lovely note for her parents on their 33rd wedding anniversary. Sharing a picture from their engagement ceremony, the diva wished them on the occasion.

