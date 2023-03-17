10 best gaming TVs in 2023: Buyer's guide

Gaming TVs come with better graphics and crystal clear visuals.

If you're looking for the ultimate gaming TV, the same criteria applies as if you were shopping for a TV to watch movies or stream content. It's important to find a television with amazing image quality, one that meets your budget requirements, and is an appropriate size for the space in your living room. Whether you're gaming on Xbox or Playstation, you'll want to ensure that your TV has the capability to provide crystal clear visuals and smooth performance. You'll also want to find a model that offers features such as HDR and 4k resolution which can elevate your gaming experience. Finally, consider the size of your living room when selecting a television; while having a bigger screen may be more visually appealing, make sure it won't overwhelm the room and is suitable for how far away you will be sitting. Ultimately, finding the best gaming TV requires some research but with patience and attention to detail, you can find one that fits both your lifestyle and budget. 1. Samsung 25-inch(62.23cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels Gaming, 240Hz Experience gaming on a whole new level with the Samsung Gaming Tv. Featuring an immersive 1920 x 1080 resolution and a Refresh Rate of up to 240 Hz, you'll be able to enjoy smooth, seamless visuals with virtually no motion blur. With Response Time of 1ms and HDR10 technology, game content is rendered in stunning detail for an incredibly realistic experience. Specifications Screen Size-25 Inches Display Resolution Maximum-1,920 x 1,080 Pixels Brand -Samsung Refresh Rate -240 Hz

Pros Cons Superb image quality No HDR10+ support for Amazon Prime Video Gaming homepage with GeForce Now pre-installed FreeSync Premium

2. LG OLED TV OLED48C2PSA This OLED TV is equipped with four 4K 120Hz-capable HDMI inputs and a dedicated Game Optimizer control panel, making it an ideal choice for anyone who takes their gaming seriously. We put it to the test and were impressed by the premium image quality that this model offers. It utilizes AI smarts more heavily than other TVs we've seen, resulting in a stunning 4K picture and superb up-scaling of HD - games look incredibly beautiful on this display. With deep blacks, vibrant hues, and almost three-dimensional levels of detail, this OLED truly impresses and deserves to be ogled. Specifications Sizes: 48-, 55-, 65- and 77-inch guises (OLED485C1, OLED55C1, OLED65C1, OLED77C1) Input lag: 12.6ms (1080/60)Display type: OLED Refresh rate : 120Hz HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLGVRR: YesHDMI 2.1: Yes

Pros Cons LG Game Optimizer UI is a little sluggish Comes with an amazing display

3. Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN90BAKLXL The Samsung is the perfect choice for gamers who demand superior performance. With a refresh rate of 120hz tv and advanced gaming modes, you can enjoy razor sharp visuals and smooth game play every time. Its 4K resolution ensures amazing picture clarity and an immersive gaming experience. This ultra HD TV also offers HDR technology which automatically adjusts picture settings to optimise contrast between light and dark images, delivering crystal clear images that are bursting with colour. Specifications Screen size: 43 to 85 inches Resolution: 4K HDR: Quantum HDR 32X Panel type: Neo QLED Refresh rate: 120Hz VRR support: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Pros Cons AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Expensive, especially at larger screen sizes Google Duo video calling No cloud gaming support

4. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV is the ultimate gaming experience for any enthusiast. It features a stunning 4K Ultra HD picture that ensures that all your games will look amazing with breathtaking details and vibrant colors. With Google TV, you can access your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and more.Sony gaming tv is the best choice for the gamers. Specifications Screen Size-55 Inches Brand- Sony Refresh rate: 120Hz Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, & Many More Display Technology -OLED Product Dimensions -33D x 122.7W x 73.8H Centimeters

Pros Cons Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Expensive Acoustic Surface Audio+ VRR support

5. Sony X90J The Sony X90J is the ideal gaming TV for those seeking an immersive gaming experience. Featuring a 4K HDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag, this also used as a gaming -monitor offers an incredibly realistic viewing experience. The X90J also has advanced features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology and full coverage of DCI-P3 color space for amazing clarity, dynamic colors, and smooth gameplay. Specifications Brand- Sony Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar Display Technology- 4K UHD Product Dimensions -71.1D x 123.3W x 7.2H Centimeters

Pros Cons Superb motion handling and upscaling Not as good at dark areas as OLED Excellent, dynamic HDR images 120Hz support (with VRR coming)

6. Acer ED320QR Experience realistic gaming and cinematic entertainment with the Acer ED320QR gaming TV. Featuring an ultra-thin design, this 32” QHD display combines stunning visuals with accurate color performance and fast response times. The gaming TVoffers a comfortable viewing experience with its anti-glare panel and adjustable height stand to fit your preference. This gaming TV also meets PS5 tv requirements, so you can experience smooth gameplay without interruption. Specifications Screen Size-31.5 Inches Display Resolution Maximum-1920 x 1080 Pixels Brand -Acer Special Feature-Curved Screen, Blue Light Filter, Wall Mountable, Tilt Adjustment, Flicker-Free Refresh Rate- 165 Hz

Pros Cons A lot of telly-tech for the money Limited HDR brightest Stylish and sturdy design VRR underperforms Excellent performance

7. LG 24Gn650 Ultragear Gaming 24 Inch Discover a new level of gaming with the LG 24Gn650. Enjoy vibrant visuals from its Full HD 1080p display and ultra-fast response time for lag-free gaming. This LG Gaming TV features NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology to give you smooth and uninterrupted gameplay. It also has advanced picture settings, a customizable game mode, and dedicated gaming controls so you can personalize your experience. Specifications Screen Size-60.4 Centimetres Display Resolution Maximum-1920 x 1080 Pixels Brand- LG Special Feature-Anti Glare Screen, Adaptive Sync, Frameless, Flicker-Free, High Dynamic Range Refresh Rate -144 Hz

Pros Cons Plenty of streaming app No G-Sync or FreeSync support Dedicated game optimizer No Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos Great picture quality Not very premium looking in its design and build

8. OnePlus X 27 27-inch Quad Introducing the OnePlus X 27 27-Inch display, the ultimate gaming experience. With its blazingly fast refresh rate and lightning-quick response time, you can take your gaming to a whole new level. The incredible display size also allows for maximum immersion as you get closer to the action than ever before. What's more, with its low input lag and vibrant colors, you'll feel like it's all happening right in front of you in real life. Specifications Screen Size-27 Inches Display Resolution Maximum-2560 x 1440 Pixels Brand -OnePlus Special Feature-Flicker Free Refresh Rate -165 Hz

Pros Cons Easy to use Gaming Hub Cluttered interface Has excellent positive reviews

9. Viewsonic Omni Curved Gaming Led The Viewsonic Omni Curved Gaming LED is the perfect choice for gamers looking to take their gaming experience to the next level. With its 1800R curve, this gaming TV provides an immersive viewing experience with wider fields of view and vibrant colors. Featuring HDR10 support, 4K UHD resolution, and an ultra-fast response time of just 1ms, you can enjoy smooth and realistic gameplay without any tearing or stuttering. Specifications Screen Size-32 Inches Display Resolution Maximum-1920 x 1080 Brand View-Sonic Special Feature-Adaptive Sync Refresh Rate- 240 Hz

Pros Cons Good performance No Dolby Atmos Game Bar mode

10. ZEBRONICS 60.4cms 24 inch gaming TV Take your gaming tv to the next level with the Zebrionics 60.4cms 24 inch gaming TV. With its immersive 24-inch display, you can experience a wide range of games in crystal clear detail. Engineered for gamers, this gaming TV features a cutting-edge refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and AMD FreeSync technology for responsive visuals, making it one of the most advanced gaming TV on the market. Specifications Display Resolution Maximum-1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels Brand- ZEBRONICS Special Feature-Built In Speakers Refresh Rate-165 Hz

Pros Cons Four 4k 120Hz HDMI 2.1 inputs No Dolby Atmos support Unrivaled black levels Risk of screen burn-in Desk-friendly form factor Astounding, bright HDR

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 25-inch Gaming TV Great input lag High Audio and Video Quality Superb motion handling and upscaling LG OLED TV OLED48C2PSA Budget-friendly Easy to use Gaming Hub 120Hz support (with VRR coming) Samsung Q9 TV Slim design Insanely bright Brighter next-gen 'OLED evo' panel Samsung Galaxy F62 Affordable Strong performance Affordable Sony Bravia 139 cm XR Series Great display quality Positive reviews Extremely fast response time Acer ED320QR Impressive performance Supports FreeSync Premium Pro Great image processing LG 24Gn650 Ultragear Gaming 24 Inch Unrivalled black levels Complete HDR support HDMI 2.1 at 43 inches OnePlus X27 27-inch Quad HD gaming TV Desk-friendly form factor Phenomenally low input lag Stunning display Viewsonic Omni Curved Gaming Led Solid design Dolby Vision support Very strong image quality ZEBRONICS 60.4cms 24inch gaming TV Amazing contrast and local dimming Excellent, dynamic HDR images Lots of ports