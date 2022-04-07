8GB RAM laptops under 40,000: Get great performance at a decent price tag

Buying a laptop can be very confusing for a regular user. A random google search will throw up so many options with so many specifications that you will be left scratching your head trying to make sense of it. Thanks to the marketing blitzkrieg, we are constantly thrown images of glitzy gizmos, the technical aspects of which we can barely grasp. Within all this, users do understand the importance of few factors that need to be considered. The processor speed (how fast is the laptop), display screen, design, etc. What many may not know or understand is the importance of having a good RAM (Random Access Memory).

RAM is a form of temporary computer storage that allows stored data to be received and read almost instantaneously. Simply put, RAM is very important for fast performance of your laptop. An article in HT Tech says: "In late 2021/early 2022, you need to have at least 8 GM of RAM on your Windows 11 laptop to keep things running smooth. Avoid those cheaper models with 4 GB RAM; they will struggle within months with basic workloads."

Prices of 8 GB RAM laptops at a glance:

Product Price Dell New Vostro 3405 ₹ 38,490.00 HP 15s-GY0501AU ₹ 37,990.00 ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) ₹ 31,990.00 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 ₹ 35,515.00

There are a number of laptops available online with 8 GB RAM. Take a look.

Dell New Vostro 3405 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3-3250U 14 inches FHD Display, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 + MS Office'21, Radeon Graphics, Black (D552235WIN9B), 1.59Kgs

This Dell laptop is ideal for student community. It comes with 8 GB DDR4 RAM with a storage of 512 GB SSD. It comes in black colour with a screen size of 14 inches.

Some features:

1) Processor: Ryzen 3-3250U (2.60 GHz up to 3.50 GHz)

2) Operating system: Windows 10

3) RAM: 8 GB

4) SSD: 512 GB

5) Screen: 14 inches

6) Laptop: 1.59 kg

B09NLR6HJB

HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6 inches FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD /Windows 11 Ready /Radeon Graphics/MS Office/1.69 kg), 15s-gy0501AU

This HP laptop too is targetted at students' community. This 8GB RAM device is a lightweight laptop with micro-edge display. It is also a thin device.

Some features:

1) Operating system: Windows 10 Home

2) Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U (2.6 GHz base clock, up to 3.5 GHz max boost clock, 4 MB L3 cache, 2 cores)

3) Screen: 15.6 inches

4) RAM: 8 GB

5) Hard drive: 256 GB

6) Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels

7) Battery average life: ‎4 hours

B09FL5CK19

ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021), 14-inch (35.56 cm) HD, Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Quad Core, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Office 2021/Windows 11/Integrated Graphics/Silver/1.5 kg), X415KA-BV121WS

This laptop is meant for multimedia and business professionals and student community. This comes with a fingerprint reader and high-definition display. It has a dual storage design and looks attractive as it is thin and light.

Some features:

1) Processor: Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor 1.1 GHz (4M cache, up to 3.3 GHz, 4 cores)

2) Operating system: Windows 11 Home

3) Screen: 35.56 cms

4) Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels

5) RAM: 8 GB

6) Hard drive: ‎256 GB

7) Average battery life (in hours): ‎6 hours

B09RQL2S5F

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 11/MS Office 2021/2Yr Warranty/Platinum Grey/1.7Kg), 81WB01BCIN

This laptop is ideally for those who use it for personal reasons, student community and business professionals. It comes with an anti-glare screen, is a lightweight and slim device.

Some features:

1) Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U | Speed: 2.1 GHz (base) - 4.1 GHz (max) | 2 cores | 4 threads | 4MB cache

2) Screen: 15.6 inches

3) Operating system: Windows 11 Home

4) RAM: 8GB RAM DDR4-2666, Upgradable to 12GB

5) Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

6) Hard Disk: 1 TB

B09MKMT64V

