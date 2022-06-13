Amazon coupon carnival: Enjoy more than 20% off on OnePlus smartphones

Have you been eyeing one of the OnePlus smartphones from the 9 series for long? Then you're in for a treat. As part of Amazon's carnival coupon, there are many smartphones from the OnePlus 9 series that are available at a discounted rate. Yes, it's amazing and no we're not kidding. You can now get your hands on the phone whose brand is known for its long battery life with fast charging feature, stellar camera specifications, super fast processor and amazing display screen.

We have rounded up some of the smartphones in our list below on which you can avail massive off. They come in different colours and with varying memory storage capacities. So, what are you waiting for? Grab more than 20% off on OnePlus smartphones and thank us later. Scroll through the list below to take a closer look at our selections and read about their features in detail.





OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Pine Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

This stylish and sleek OnePlus smartphone looks attractive and packs in a host of interesting features. Available in Pine green colour, it runs on 12 GB RAM and 256 GB memory storage. It runs on OnePlus Oxygen OS based on Andriod 11.

Other features:

1) Camera: 48 MP main camera, 50 MP ultra wide angle camera, 8 MP telephoto lens, 2 MP monochorme lens | front camera: 16 MP

2) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Adreno 660 GPU

3) Display: 6.7 inches fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

4) Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 65W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capability