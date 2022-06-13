Amazon coupon carnival: Enjoy more than 20% off on OnePlus smartphones

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Have you been eyeing one of the OnePlus smartphones from the 9 series for long? Then you're in for a treat. As part of Amazon's carnival coupon, there are many smartphones from the OnePlus 9 series that are available at a discounted rate. Yes, it's amazing and no we're not kidding. You can now get your hands on the phone whose brand is known for its long battery life with fast charging feature, stellar camera specifications, super fast processor and amazing display screen.
We have rounded up some of the smartphones in our list below on which you can avail massive off. They come in different colours and with varying memory storage capacities. So, what are you waiting for? Grab more than 20% off on OnePlus smartphones and thank us later. Scroll through the list below to take a closer look at our selections and read about their features in detail.
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Pine Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
This stylish and sleek OnePlus smartphone looks attractive and packs in a host of interesting features. Available in Pine green colour, it runs on 12 GB RAM and 256 GB memory storage. It runs on OnePlus Oxygen OS based on Andriod 11.
Other features:
1) Camera: 48 MP main camera, 50 MP ultra wide angle camera, 8 MP telephoto lens, 2 MP monochorme lens | front camera: 16 MP
2) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Adreno 660 GPU
3) Display: 6.7 inches fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
OnePlus Oxygen OS based on Andriod 11
4) Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 65W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capability
OnePlus 9 5G (Arctic Sky, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Available in three colours - Arctic Sky, Bstral black and Winter Mist - this OnePlus smartphone has a massive 128 GB storage capacity and runs on 8GB RAM. It is a 5G device that will make you future ready.
Other features:
1) Camera: 48 MP main camera, 50 MP ultra wide angle camera with free form lens, 2 MP monochrome lens| front camera: 16 MP
2) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Adreno 660 GPU
3) Display: 6.55 inches fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
4) Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 65W wired charging
BOnePlus 9RT 5G (Hacker Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
This OnePlus 5G smartphone is available in Hacker Black colour and comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory storage capacity. It has a sleek body and is a fun device to work on.
Other features:
1)50MP main camera with Sony IMX 766 lens (OIS enabled) | 16MP ultra-wide angle camera | 2MP macro lens | front camera: 16MP
2) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
3) Display: 6.62 inches fluid AMOLED display | 120 Hz refresh rate | Resolution: 2400 x 1080 | aspect ratio: 20:9
4) Battery: 4,500 mAh with 65T Warp Charge
OnePlus 9 5G (Winter Mist, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
This OnePlus 5G smartphone is available in Winter Mist colour. It runs on 12 RAM and has an internal storage capacity of 256 GB. Its operating system is OnePlus Oxygen OS based on Android 11.
Other features:
1) Camera: 48 MP main camera, 50 MP ultra wide angle camera with free form lens, 2 MP monochrome lens | 16 MP front camera
2) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Adreno 660 GPU
3) Display: 6.55 Inches Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate
4) Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 65W wired charging
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Pine Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
This 5G smartphone comes in a dazzling Pine green colour. It runs on 8 GB RAM and has an internal storage capacity of 128 GB. You will love working on the device, thanks to its amazing specifications.
Other features:
1) Camera: 48 MP main camera, 50 MP ultra wide angle camera with sensor size of 1/1.56'', 8 MP telephoto lens, 2 MP monochrome lens |16 MP front camera
2) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Adreno 660 GPU
3) Display: 6.7 inches fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
4) Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 65W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capability
|OnePlus smartphone
|Price
|OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Pine Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
|₹69,999.00
|OnePlus 9 5G (Arctic Sky, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
|₹54,999.00
|OnePlus 9RT 5G (Hacker Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
|₹46,999.00
|OnePlus 9 5G (Winter Mist, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
|₹54,999.00
|OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Pine Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
|₹64,999.00
