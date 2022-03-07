Give your gadgets a personal touch with these stickers, see top picks

Working on gadgets consume a huge chunk of our day. Therefore, it makes for a nice idea to elevate the appearance of your laptops, smartphones and tablets etc. Wondering how you can do that? Well, the answer is with the help of quirky stickers, that include slogans, drawings, feel-good things, among other abstracts. Amazon has a range of such stickers available on its platform. To make selection easy for you, we have curated a list of stickers below. They are easy to apply and are self-adhesive. Besides, these stickers come in premium finishes and are unique. They come both in a single unit and in packs.

Prices of stickers for gadgets at a glance:

Product Price in India KBS Mobile Phone Skin Stickers ₹ 35.00 Clickedin 3D Design Premium Vinyl Neon Stickers ₹ 196.00 junkyard Vinyl Quotes Stickers ₹ 299.00 The mono mart Girls Power time to Travel and Adventure Stickers ₹ 249.00 MCSID RAZZ - Friends TV Series Vinyl Stickers ₹ 199.00

In our list, you will find some nice options and most of them are available in packs of 50 and 40. So, what are you waiting for? Try out these stickers to improve the appearance of your gadgets like smartphones, laptops and tablets and to give them a personal touch. Happy shopping.

This sticker of Lord Ganesha can be applied on the back of your mobile phone or laptop seamlessly. It has a metallic gold colour and is of nice quality and finish. It is super easy to apply and is self-adhesive.

This set of 50 stickers can be applied on the back of your mobile phone, laptop and other accessories. All the neon stickers are of premium quality Vinyl material and are waterproof too. They are all unique and trendy.

This pack of 50 self-adhesive stickers can be used on the back of your gadgets like mobile phone and laptop. They are waterproof, tearproof, scratch resistant, fadeproof too. The stickers include slogans, drawings and other abstract things.

This pack containing 40 self-adhesive stickers can help give a refreshing look to your laptop, tablet and smartphone. The stickers have a premium finish and are easy to apply. The size of every sticker ranges from 1 to 8 cm.

If you loved sitcom FRIENDS, then this pack of vinyl stickers may interest you. All the stickers are always likely to remind you of many anecdotes from the popular TV series. All the stickers come with premium glossy finish and are water-resistant too. These are self-adhesive and easy to apply. Besides, they do not leave any sticky residue.

