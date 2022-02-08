Writing tablets for kids: They are both eco and user friendly. Check top picks

Are your kids always nagging you to allow them to use a smartphone? Then we suggest get them a device of their own on which they can draw, doodle and write all day long. There are many tablets for kids available on Amazon which allow them to write and draw. They come with pressure-sensitive LCD screens and are usually very lightweight. Your kids can practice writing alphabets or draw abstract things on the device for prolonged durations without developing an eye strain.

They can in fact be used for various other purposes too by people of all ages. For instance, one can use it for penning down a quick note or for doing some calculation. The best part is they eliminate the need of paper and are, therefore, an eco-friendly option.

If you are keen on buying these tablets for your kids, then we have a list of options for you. Your kids will love them and these devices may actually sharpen their writing and drawing skills. So, without wasting a second more, scroll down and take a look at the list below.



1. SUPER TOY LCD Writing Tablet 8.5Inch E-Note Pad

B07Z7QDH3D

This writing tablet for kids has a screen size of 8.5 inches. It has an LCD display and it comes with one-touch button , which erases content instantly. The pressure-sensitive screen allows you draw thick and thin lines. It is slim and lightweight and can be carried anywhere with ease. It also comes with a pen which is user-friendly.



2. Samvardhan 8.5 Inch LCD WritingTablet

B08HPJMD11

This LCD writing tablet which can also be used as a doodle board has a 8.5 inches screen size. The best part is that eyes of your children won't suffer from any strain even after prolonged use. It is ultra thin and lightweight and consumes very less power. It can be used by a person of any age group for different purposes.



3. Ionix LCD Writing Tablet 8.5 Inch Screen

B08SKYZLCR

This writing pad is available in packs of two and four. Its pressure-sensitive technology LCD screen makes room for easy viewing without straining the eyes. It is ultra thin and lightweight and comes with a built-in coin-cell battery which can be easily last up to an year. Plus, with just one click of a button, you can erase the entire content written on tablet.



4. Portronics Portable RuffPad Re-Writeable 21.59Cm (8.5-inch) LCD

B01MCUTU9K

This tablet has a 8.5 inches LCD and pressure-sensitive screen and comes with a one touch button to erase the text. The material it is made from is plastic and it comes in black colour. It also comes with a user-friendly stylus pen.



