Sweaters for women are smart and classy while being warm and snug

Gone are the days when winter wear was often considered boring. That was so because usually hand woven sweaters would cover up everything, from head to toe, and sending those of us who were fashion inclined into a more sombre mood. Well, all that changed with the entry of a host of smart casuals in the sweaters segment. Today, a sweater in no longer just a humble garment, worn over our regular clothes to keep us warm. It is also an attire that speaks volumes about our fashion sense. From neckline cuts to sleeves, there is no end to experimentation.

In the times of our grandparents and parents, what was exclusively a ‘wool’ affair has given way to a host of different blends in yarns - acrylic being about the most consistent component. Sweaters today are relatively lighter and come in a host of different designs. When it comes to women's wear, a sweater can easily be one's top wear option, to be paired with jeans or skirts in mild winter and, perhaps, with another inner wear in more severe winters.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Acrylic Cardigan Sweater

Here's a sweater in its most traditional design - buttoned front opening and full sleeved. It also features a flattering V-neck and is available in six different colours including black, Olive, maroon, light pink and Grey Melange. Pair it with an inner wear and you are sure to stand out in a crowd. It also features snug ribbed trims around the cuffs and hem. Made from acrylic, it is ideal as casual wear. There's a discount of 72% on this item.