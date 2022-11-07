Sweaters for women are smart and classy while being warm and snug

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Gone are the days when winter wear was often considered boring. That was so because usually hand woven sweaters would cover up everything, from head to toe, and sending those of us who were fashion inclined into a more sombre mood. Well, all that changed with the entry of a host of smart casuals in the sweaters segment. Today, a sweater in no longer just a humble garment, worn over our regular clothes to keep us warm. It is also an attire that speaks volumes about our fashion sense. From neckline cuts to sleeves, there is no end to experimentation.
In the times of our grandparents and parents, what was exclusively a ‘wool’ affair has given way to a host of different blends in yarns - acrylic being about the most consistent component. Sweaters today are relatively lighter and come in a host of different designs. When it comes to women's wear, a sweater can easily be one's top wear option, to be paired with jeans or skirts in mild winter and, perhaps, with another inner wear in more severe winters.
We have curated a list of such sweaters from Amazon which, we are certain, you will approve of as well. Take a look and go shopping!
Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Acrylic Cardigan Sweater
Here's a sweater in its most traditional design - buttoned front opening and full sleeved. It also features a flattering V-neck and is available in six different colours including black, Olive, maroon, light pink and Grey Melange. Pair it with an inner wear and you are sure to stand out in a crowd. It also features snug ribbed trims around the cuffs and hem. Made from acrylic, it is ideal as casual wear. There's a discount of 72% on this item.
SNHPRABHA Women's Winter Wear Embroidered Woolen Sweater Cardigan
This sweater spells old-world charm and will remind you of the kind of stuff your mother or grandmother knitted for you as a kid. Made of acrylic wool, it features some pretty embroidery in the front. This regular fit sweater goes right up to the middle of the thigh; slightly longer than usual sweaters. This regular fit and round neck sweater is available in four solid colours - baby pink, beige, pink and red. If you were to pick it up now, you could avail a cool 68% off on it.
LADY WILLINGTON Women Woolen V-Neck Self Design Cardigan
This self design cardigan in pure wool is what you can pair with jeans and look drop dead gorgeous. Its deep V-neck and hip length makes it look rather glamorous though it is quite a simple attire. It comes with a front-button closure style with long sleeves. This lightweight cardigan with a fitted design, is available in a classic solid colour and knitted in a unique style. In all, there are 17 different colour options available in this item. There's a discount of 74% on this one. So hurry!
Kalt Women's Acrylic V-Neck Sweater
Here's another fitted-design sweater, meant for the woman of today. If you have the curves, show them - that seems to be the motto. This regular fit sweater is made of acrylic and comes with a button closure. In fact, the buttons used in its making are large and look rather good. Its V-neck gives this sweater a rather contemporary look. It is available in just one solid colour - grey and if you were to buy it now, you can get a discount of 50%.
HONEYBELL Women Woolen V-Neck Cardigan Sweater
If you thought regular to slightly loose fit sweaters tend to look boring, well then take a look at this one. This one features V-neck and has two pockets in the front. When paired with a tight pair of jeans, leggings or jeggings, it looks ultra chic. Wear this combination with a pair of sneakers and you are ready to rock the boat. It is made using 100% Daffodil Acrylic yarn, which is softer and warmer than acrylic. It has a front-button closure. There is a discount of 54% on this garment.
|Product
|Price
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Acrylic Cardigan Sweater
|₹2,499.00
|SNHPRABHA Women's Winter Wear Embroidered Woolen Sweater Cardigan
|₹3,250.00
|LADY WILLINGTON Women Woolen V-Neck Self Design Cardigan
|₹2,899.00
|Kalt Women's Acrylic V-Neck Sweater
|₹2,000.00
|HONEYBELL Women Woolen V-Neck Cardigan Sweater
|₹1,495.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.