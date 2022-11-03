Trench coat for men: This garment spells sophistication and class

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
If there is one garment that can amp up your style quotient in no time, it has to be a trench coat. It looks classy and oh-so-chic and is today considered high fashion attire that can be a casual wear too, depending on the fabric used. Like so many pieces of fashion were first developed for the military (sunglasses is another fine example), which became fashion staple in the years that followed.
Trench coats were first designed and developed using rubbered cotton for men in uniform, to be used while in the trenches. This long overcoat soon developed into a fashion garment. Today, it can be both casual wear as well as formal wear. Throw it on a fitting formal suit and you will see how smart the overall look would be. Wear it over a t-shirt and a pair of jeans and it will spell casual chic. In harsh north Indian winters, a heavy woollen trench coat can easily be your shield against biting cold.
Now, if we have given you enough reasons to consider going in for one, then we also have a selection ready just for you. We searched Amazon and have come up with a list you would regret going through. Do check it out and pick up some too.
Chill Winston Men's Trench
This smart piece of clothing is an all-season wear. Made from blended cotton, it is both breathable and gives protection from both mild winter chill as well as dangerous UV rays. This regular fit coat can look really good when paired with a jeans and t-shirt combination. It is available in a classic black colour and can be worn with all kinds of colours. Even better is the fact that it can easily be hand washed.
CHROES Men's Trench Coat Winter Warm Cotton Overcoat
This men's mid-long trench coat is an excellent option for Indian winters. Though it is made using blended cotton fabric, it is very well designed to keep you warm and snug even in Delhi's biting winter months of December and January as icy winds from the Himalayas make life miserable. This elegant coat is single breasted with turnover collar and two side pockets.
Men's Trench Overcoat
This timeless fashion item is meant more to deal with icy winds and moisture than chill. It is made using polyester and cotton and is, hence, lightweight and durable. It can effectively keep winds from touching the skin and making one feel uncomfortable. This handsome-looking overcoat is double breasted and comes with a button-up closure. It has a notched lapel and features long sleeves. There are two hand pockets and it is belted in the waist.
AOWOFS Men's Double Breasted Overcoat
This is a classic wool blend overcoat, meant for intense winter months. This slim fit trench coat that the following fabric blend - 5%wool, 25% cotton and 70% polyester. This is a double-breasted with front-button closure. This ia black pea trench coat (modelled after heavy woollen double-breasted jacket originally worn by sailors). It is available in four colours - black, grey, green and navy blue.
WULFUL Men’s Wool Trench Coat
This too is a woollen pea trench coat, suitable for use in heavy winter. This slim fit coat is made of good quality wool, that feels soft and is breathable too. It comes with a padded lining. What's more is that you also get a removable plaid scarf along with the jacket, which is free. It is available in two pocket designs - slant slit zipper pockets and flat pockets. It comes in two shades of grey.
