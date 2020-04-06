Coronavirus update: Bengaluru civic body uses two hotels as quarantine centres

south

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:04 IST

The city civic body has used only two hotels so far to quarantine Covid-19 cases even though it has notified 16 properties for the purpose, an official said on Monday.

“We have used only two hotels until now, though we have notified 16 hotels for quarantining Covid cases,” told a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) official to IANS.

On March 29, the civic body notified 16 hotels in the city to house Covid-19 suspects undergoing 14-day quarantine.

Some of the notified hotels included Emirates Hotel, Empire Hotel, Arafan Inn, Hotel Citadel, Oyo Town and Trinity Wood Hotel among others which are located across the city.

The hotels were supposed to bring 1,227 rooms at the disposal of the civic body.

Interestingly, some of the hotels were shying away from allowing their properties to be used as quarantine centres, the official said.