Karnataka govt permits bakeries to function amid coronavirus lockdown

A circular said these units shall strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with regard to the preventive measures to be ensured for combating COVID-19.

south Updated: Apr 07, 2020 08:23 IST
Asian News International
Bengaluru
Bengaluru: People buy vegetables from a makeshift market in National College grounds, during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru, Saturday, March 28, 2020. (PTI)
         

Karnataka government on Monday allowed bakeries and related product food units in the state to open and function with minimum staff amid a coronavirus nation-wide lockdown.

A circular issued by Rajendar Kumar Kataria, Secretary to the government said, “The Central government has permitted the functioning of food units engaged in bakery and biscuit, condiments, confectionery and sweet for manufacturing, supply and operating retail outlets with minimum staff/labour.”

The circular said these units shall strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka government with regard to the preventive measures to be ensured for combating COVID-19.

“It is stated that all employers shall ensure that these units maintain high standard of health, hygiene, sanitation and social distancing. The units shall not permit serving/dining in the premises and only parcel/takeaways are permitted,” the circular added.

