MDMK member arrested for assaulting govt officer who removed party hoarding

A prominent functionary of the Marumalarchi DMK (MDMK) was arrested late on Monday night on the charge of assaulting an official of the Greater Chennai City Corporation for removing a hoarding put up by the party for an event at Saidapet area.

This is the first arrest for erecting hoarding and banners in public places after the state government had clamped a ban following a direction from Madras High Court in the immediate aftermath of the death of a young woman, which created a public uproar.

Police said MDMK South Chennai district secretary P Subramani was arrested for assaulting the Corporation Executive Engineer Paulraj while the latter was engaged in removing a small banner put up in connection with a party event in the Saidapet area, in the heart of the city.

When the corporation official attempted to remove the hoarding there ensued a scuffle with MDMK workers. Later, it was alleged that the party workers assaulted the official.

The official filed a complaint with the police and was admitted to a private hospital.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered against Subramani and others under section five sections of the IPC, including 323 (assault) and 353 (preventing a government servant from performing official duties) and 307 (attempt to murder). Subramani was remanded in judicial custody. Police said they were searching for a few others involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, MDMK general secretary Vaiko condemned the police for foisting a case on party functionary and demanded his immediate release.

“I was the first to oppose erecting of banners and hoardings. The scuffle with a corporation official while the party workers who were engaged in putting up party flags for the conference was regrettable. But, the arrest is an act of police high handedness. Subramani had gone there only to defuse the situation. A protest will be held condemning the police action,” Vaiko told the media. “We are not enemies of the corporation authorities and I regret what had happened to the official,” he added.

Despite the leadership of various political parties committing themselves to put an end to the hoarding culture, banners and hoardings are still seen at many places across the state.

At an AIADMK event at Sholinganallur constituency, in which Deputy CM O Panneerselvam participated, huge hoardings were seen.

