Sunday, Sep 15, 2019

Vet booked after death of pet dog at KCR bungalow

south Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:51 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hyderabad
A political row was triggered after a veterinary doctor was booked following the death of a pet dog belonging to Pragathi Bhavan, the official bungalow of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad. (PTI)
         

A political row was triggered after a veterinary doctor was booked following the death of a pet dog belonging to Pragathi Bhavan, the official bungalow of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad.

Haski, an 11-month old dog, died of high temperature and breathlessness at Animal Care Clinic on Wednesday. Following a complaint from the caretaker of dogs, Banjara Hills police registered a case against Dr Lakshmi and Dr Ranjit, who treated the dog, on Thursday. “We have booked a case against the doctors under IPC Section 429 (playing mischief by killing an animal) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” B D Naidu, the sub-inspector of Banjara Hills police station, said.

Taking a shot at the state government, BJP official spokesman K Krishna Sagar Rao said, “If the chief minister had even half the love towards people that he has towards his pets, so many poor people wouldn’t have fallen victims to dengue.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 00:51 IST

