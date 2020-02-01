Spearheading education

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 18:51 IST

‘The satisfaction of positively impacting lives of thousands of kids can’t be expressed in words’

LUCKNOW: Former Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairman Ashok Ganguly (69) has kept himself engaged in the cause of education. After superannuating as additional UP state project director in Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), and UP State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) director, Ganguly got associated with Bharat Sevashram Sangha, a philanthropic and charitable organisation, to improve schools run by them.

“I have always tried to improve school education in various capacities. Bharat Sevashram Sangha has set up more than 40 schools across the country. My responsibility is to ensure quality and value-based school climate,” said Ganguly, who is an advisory board member of Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Delhi. He is also associated with schools in the countryside to interact with teachers to empower them and to help students of class 10 and 12 not to get scared of board examinations.

Early life

Born in Hooghly, West Bengal, he had his early education up to Class 3 in Kolkata and then after the transfer of his father, Sudarshan Ganguly, a central government employee, they settled in Allahabad now Prayagraj. He did M Sc Physics with electronics from Allahabad University, in the year 1972 and was ranked 8th in the order of merit. Then he did a diploma in educational administration from National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration New Delhi in 1983.

“Before joining the education sector, I worked with a bank for a brief while. Soon, I realised that this typical 9 am to 5 pm was very monotonous and not exciting enough. I wanted to undertake a challenging assignment. So, I quit bank job and joined the education sector. Even after retirement, I am still working in the same area but in a different capacity. The satisfaction you draw by positively impacting lives of thousands of children cannot be expressed in words,” he said.

Professional stint

Ganguly carries with him rich experience of working in the field of school education. Between 1990 and 1999, he worked as deputy and joint secretary (education), UP government. Then, he was looking after the entire secondary education in the state.

“I was also associated when the Anti Copying Act 1992 was drafted to arrest unfair practices in the board examination when Rajnath Singh was UP education minister. I was involved in all policy matters including Intermediate Education Act, rules and regulations related to secondary education and planning and management of vocational education, distance education and computer literacy programme in UP,” Ganguly said.

After completing his stint as CBSE chairman, he came back to UP to help in the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan under universalisation of elementary education in UP and also served as director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in UP.

“I was also the UNICEF-sponsored consultant for UP government 2014-15 for establishing model schools in UP, which was shelved for some reason,” he recalled.

He was also the chairman of Ganguly committee constituted by the Delhi High Court for framing criteria for nursery admission in Delhi in 2006. Ganguly was also associated with NCF (National Curriculum Framework) 2005 and RTE (Right to Education) Act 2009.

Reforms introduced in CBSE

During his tenure in CBSE, he tried to do something innovative and creative that the board not only becomes a trendsetter in the country but also at par with the best of international boards.

“First, I tried to handle the curriculum design part where I introduced not only latest subjects at Plus 2 level but also introduced them at the lower level too. Some cross-curricular components were introduced in order to ensure holistic learning. Disaster Management Education was introduced in middle classes for awareness as well as to take steps in case of such an emergency,” he said.

“Similarly, adolescence health education was put into place in school education. The concept of ‘Front line curriculum’ approach was introduced whereby, every two years, latest knowledge inputs were integrated into the curriculum so as to update students. Communicative approach to language learning, sciences and Mathematics at the secondary level were focused to joyful learning and hands on practices,” he said.

Ganguly said, “At the primary level, homework was totally done away with and it was replaced by alternative to homework where children were given engaging and exploring assignments. In 2002, we instructed teachers to see that students up to Class 2 do not bring their bags to school daily and no pass fail criteria were implemented for students up to Class 5.”

“Principals were trained not only to uplift their professional competence but also they can serve CBSE as the second line of administrators. Every year, 400-500 schools were affiliated to the board and these first generation principals were separately trained,” he said.

To reduce board exam hype

“As far as curriculum evaluation is concerned, efforts were made to reduce the hype created during board exams. The entire examination pattern was streamlined by changing the blueprint and design of the question paper. It was during this period that the provision of giving extra time to students to read the question paper before they start writing answers was introduced in CBSE exams. The entire evaluation pattern was transformed by giving training to evaluators at different levels and moderation in the examination was put into place,” he said.

Ganguly was also president Council of Board for School Education (COBSE) in India – a consortium of school boards – for 5 years, where he tried to bring uniformity not only in their curricula but also the evaluation pattern of most boards in the country. With this initiative, many boards strove to bring their curricula on par with the national boards, he said.

His dream and wish

Lucknow has immense potential of changing into educational hub of India. A triangular axis can be visualised including Lucknow, Kanpur and Prayagraj and extending even to Varanasi - thus providing the best educational opportunities from kindergarten to professional and higher education levels.

A good move has been taken by opening Atal Residential Schools in the state. “I will definitely prefer these schools be affiliated to national boards so that students from these schools do not have any difficulty in migrating from one state to another. Another good move would have been to open large elementary schools (from Class1 to Class 8) at the Nyay panchayat level with all facilities and full-time teachers,” he said.

“I still believe that changing government schools is still a possibility and it will ensure universalisation of quality secondary education in India. To ensure quality education here, let the functioning of the old government schools, which are about 550 in number, be improved. All facilities should be made available to students. Remember it is the government school education that can transform school education,” he said.

Word of advice for teachers, students

“For teachers, I need to say that they must believe in the mantra that every child is talented and not just a few and that every child must learn. They must remain calm and composed in most provocative situations and must always be in a learning mode. They should not believe in covering only the course but spend some time discovering it also,” he said.

“To students, I must say that today’s students are much more talented but sometimes they lack focus. Today’s students are sandwiched between their raw ambition and expectation of their parents and teachers. They just need to work hard and leave the result to the Almighty,” Ganguly said.

“It may happen that despite hard work, they may not get the right marks in the exam which may lead to not getting right college admission, but still, life can be meaningful,” he said.

His routine

Ganguly believes in 5 am policy. “I try to own the morning so that I can win the days. Early morning helps me in going for a morning walk, some acupressure and pranayam and some regular physiotherapy. I do some reading daily, always look into my passion and try to do some original work. I seldom find time to look at TV and the internet,” he said.

“I believe in multi-tasking and will always like to catch up with music particularly ‘Rabindra Sangeet’. I still travel whenever necessary for empowerment programme of teachers, principals, interacting with students particularly of class10 and 12 and attending conferences/workshops,” he said.