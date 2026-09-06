Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy come from behind to win the China Masters

Good news coming for Indian fans from the badminton world… Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have taken the title at the China Masters on Sunday. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty in action at the China Masters. (HT_PRINT)

The Indian duo beat the Chinese pair of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu 11-22, 21-13 and 21-17. After losing the first game, Chirag and Satwik staged a great comeback to win the next two games to claim the title.

It is the second title of the season for the Indians, who had won the Singapore Open Super 750 and also reached the final of the Thailand Open Super 500. It was their third final here, which they won in one hour and 10 minutes. They had finished runners-up in the 2023 and 2025 editions.

The title is a big boost for the world No. 5 pair as they gear up to defend their gold medal at the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Japan from September 19. The Indians were up against a Chinese pair whose ranking had slipped to world No. 70 following a prolonged absence from the circuit.

It is just the third event for He Ji Ting, who returned to competitive badminton after serving a team-imposed disciplinary suspension by the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA). Satwik and Chirag, however, had defeated the Chinese pair twice in their only two previous meetings.

The Indian pair had played three three-game matches en route to the final, dropping the second game after winning the opening game in each of those encounters.

Playing their third final in their 10th tournament of the year, Satwik and Chirag opted to choose ends after winning the toss instead of receiving. The Indians couldn't take early control of the rallies as He and Ren zoomed to a 5-0 lead with fast, attacking strokes in short and snappy exchanges. They kept their serves tight and flat while maintaining an angled attack. A jump smash from He helped the Chinese pair maintain their five-point lead at 8-3.

The Indians tried to break through their rivals' defence, but the fast and aggressive Chinese pair took a six-point advantage into the interval. The Indians couldn't quite match the pace of their rivals as the deficit widened to 7-14. He looked in ominous touch, raining down thunderous smashes to shatter the Indians' defence.

A service fault from Chirag only added to the agony as the Chinese pair stretched their lead to 17-9. Another wide shot from Chirag allowed the Chinese pair to wrap up the opening game. The Indians produced a far better show in the second game, tightening their defence and extending the rallies. Satwik also opted for a flick serve to keep the Chinese pair guessing and prevented them from engaging in the front court too often.

Satwik and Chirag wrested the lead at 7-6 after a closely fought passage of play. A body smash from Chirag, their fifth straight point, took the Indians to 9-6, but a service error from Satwik ended their run.

A quick interception by Chirag, followed by a smash, helped the Indians take a four-point lead into the interval. Seven of the last eight points had gone India's way. While most rallies lasted fewer than 15 shots early in the opening game, Satwik and Chirag extended the exchanges in the second, forcing the Chinese pair to work harder for every point.

A 45-shot rally, won by the Indians, helped them stretch their lead to 12-8. They soon moved ahead 17-11. The Indians then earned seven game-point opportunities when the Chinese pair found the net. Satwik sealed the game with an attacking return.

In the decider, the Chinese pair found their bearings and raced to a 4-0 lead before moving to 7-3. A smash from Chirag and a mishit from He helped the Indians close the gap to 5-7. A fourth straight point brought Satwik and Chirag level at 7-7. After a few flat exchanges, the Chinese pair managed to take a two-point advantage into the interval.

Back on their preferred side of the court, Satwik and Chirag kept themselves within striking distance at 11-13. It was a fight for initiative as the two pairs unleashed a series of flat, criss-cross exchanges. The Chinese were better at keeping the shuttle below the tape during the rallies and were rewarded for it, but the Indians continued to snap at their heels at 13-15 after a service error from the Chinese duo.

A short service from Satwik made it 14-16, before the Indians drew level at 16-16. The Indians soon moved ahead 18-17 when He found the net. A fortunate net cord handed the Indians three match-point opportunities, and Chirag sealed the title with a smash.