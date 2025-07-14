Hours before Saina Nehwal confirms divorce, Parupalli Kashyap's Instagram activity sparks buzz

Former Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap's last Instagram post created quite a buzz among fans, coming just hours before his wife Saina Nehwal confirmed their separation on social media, ending nearly seven years of marriage. Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap married in 2018

The Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian badminton star had announced her divorce late Sunday night, saying that the couple decided to choose "peace, growth, and healing."

While Kashyap has yet to break his silence on the matter, his last Instagram post, which was a story posted almost six hours before Saina's announcement, showed that he was in a healthy space. The post saw him enjoying the Awakenings Festival, which was held between July 11 and 13 in Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands. Kashyap was surrounded by his friends in the post, with the caption: “Bestest.”

Parupalli Kashyap's last post on Instagram

Kashyap has had a decorated career as a badminton player. In 2012, at the London Games, he became the first Indian man to reach the quarterfinals in Olympic badminton. A year later, he climbed to a career-best world ranking of No. 6. And then, in 2014, he etched his name in history by winning gold at the Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Indian male shuttler in 32 years to claim the CWG title.

Kashyap retired in 2024 and has since transitioned into coaching.

Saina Nehwal's post on separation with Parupalli Kashyap

"Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing – for ourselves and each other," Saina, a two-time Commonwealth Games champion, wrote.

"I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," she added.

Saina and Kashyap had married in December 2018.