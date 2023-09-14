'First with Rafa, now with Alcaraz': Djokovic's honest admission about Grand Slam rival in lead-up to Davis Cup

Two-time Grand Slam winner and former world number one Carlos Alcaraz had announced that he would not be taking part in the Davis Cup as he needed to get some rest. Alcaraz’s announcement disappointed tennis fans who eagerly awaited a monumental clash between the Spaniard and Novak Djokovic in the Davis Cup. Representing Serbia in the competition, Djokovic will feature in the Davis Cup Finals Group stage, which will include a clash against host country Spain. Prospects of not getting a chance to play against Alcaraz in Davis Cup also saddened the Serbian champ. Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz pose for a photo (AP)

“The truth is that I was hoping to play against Carlos here in Valencia. He is a player whom I respect a lot. Every time I have faced him they have been very tough matches, he is a person and an incredible player. First with Rafa, now with Alcaraz, Spain has a great tradition in tennis. But hey, I am from Serbia and these days I am going to do everything possible to win against Spain,” Djokovic told the reporters upon his arrival in Spain.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have so far faced each other on four occasions and both have earned two wins each. With Djokovic claiming his two victories this year, the 36-year-old has succeeded in securing a sensational outing in 2023. His first win against Alcaraz appeared in the semi-finals of this year’s French Open. The duo faced once again in the Wimbledon final this year and Alcaraz managed to prevail over Djokovic in an epic fashion in that encounter. Later, Djokovic avenged his Wimbledon defeat by getting the better of Alcaraz to claim the Cincinnati Open title.

The two-top ranked players were expected to clash at the US Open final this year but Carlos Alcaraz crashed out of the competition at the last-four stage. In Carlos Alcaraz’s absence, Alejandro Davidovich will face Novak Djokovic in the Davis Cup this year. Ahead of the match against Davidovich, the 24-time Grand Slam winner talked about his great bonding with the Spanish tennis player.

“Alejandro is a friend of mine, he is a very close person to me and my family. In the last two or three years we have trained many times together on the Marbella Tennis club court, it will be a very difficult match for both of us. I’m happy to be in Valencia, it’s been a long time since I’ve been here. I think the last time was more than fifteen years ago,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic will head into the Davis Cup having emerged victorious at the Flushing Meadows. Djokovic defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final to win his 24th Grand Slam title.

