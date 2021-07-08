A look back at how England fared in major football tournaments

Since taking charge in September 2016, Gareth Southgate has led England to a fourth-place finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and now the Euro 2020 final. Barring Alf Ramsey, who guided England to the 1966 World Cup triumph and a third-place finish at the four-team Euro 1968, no other manager has ever managed to take England to a major final or to successive semi-finals.

Here’s rewinding nearly six decades of hurt at majors:

1970 World Cup --- quarter-finals: England exited against West Germany losing 2-3 after leading 2-0 till the 68th minute.

1972 European Championship, 1974 World Cup, 1976 European Championship, 1978 World Cup – failed to qualify.

1980 European Championship --- group stage

1982 World Cup --- round 2: All wins in rd 1, no wins in rd 2

1984 European Championship --- Failed to qualify.

1986 World Cup - quarter-final: In four second-half minutes England met with Maradona’s hand and feet of God. Gary Lineker’s goal wasn’t enough and England lost 1-2.

1988 European Championship -- group stage: Three games, three losses.

1990 World Cup --- semi-final: For the first time in 24 years, England were in the semis. Lineker cancelled Andreas Brehme’s goal but West Germany won on penalties.

1992 European Championship --- group stage: No wins

1994 World Cup – Did not qualify.

1996 European Championship – semi-final: Paul Gascoigne sparkled, Alan Shearer was banging them in as was Teddy Sheringham as England topped the group and even broke their penalties’ hoodoo before running into Germany in the semis, where Southgate flubbed his penalty.

1998 World Cup – round of 16: Lost to Argentina on penalties

2000 European Championship - group stage

2002 World Cup --- quarter finals: Michael Owen put them ahead against Brazil but goals from Rivaldo and Ronaldinho meant England were going home. Again.

2004 European Championships -- quarter-finals: Lost to Portugal on penalties

2006 World Cup – quarter-finals: Lost to Portugal on penalties, again.

2008 European Championship --- Did not qualify

2010 World Cup -- round of 16: 4-1 loss to Germany

2012 European Championship --- quarter-finals: Lost to Italy in penalties

2014 World Cup --- group stage: No wins

2016 European Championship -- round of 16: Lost to Iceland 2-1. Yes, you read that right

2018 World Cup -- semi-final: Lost 2-1 to Croatia