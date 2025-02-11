Buffon's stunning revelation about Cristiano Ronaldo's split personality: ‘He puts on armour of superman to defend…’

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon revealed Cristiano Ronaldo's personality traits alongside whom he shared the locker room with Juventus. Ronaldo, who is arguably one of the greatest players to play the game, is known for his warrior mentality on the field and his hunger for scoring goals. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the only player to score 900 goals in professional football. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal.(REUTERS)

He joined Juventus in 2018 after winning three Champions League in a row with Real Madrid. After three years with Juventus, Ronaldo left Italy after 133 appearances with the club after netting 101 goals and winning five trophies.

Buffon revealed that Ronaldo is a sensitive person who puts on the armour of a superman to defend himself.

“Cristiano is a great person. For those who have known him, who you become familiar with and off camera, he is a sensitive lad. You understand the difficult path he went through as a kid. Then, he puts on the armour of a superman to defend himself from everything he has had and to ensure that others are attracted to his figure," Buffon told TuttoJuve.

The legendary goalkeeper pointed out that the Portuguese superstar has a split personality, and he really liked that quality of him.

“There is a split personality: there is CR7 and there is Cristiano. I really liked the quality of the man. As a player, the cynicism and the nastiness that he had and still has, are things that I haven’t seen in anyone else," Buffon added.

Ronaldo set to extend his Al Nassr contract

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is all set to extend his stay at Al Nassr for another year until June 2026, an official with the Saudi club told AFP on Monday.

The official said the sides have agreed on the renewable extension of Ronaldo's contract, "but it has not been signed yet. An announcement will be made over the coming days". After his bitter end to second stint with Manchester United, Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January 2023 and has since scored 82 goals in 90 matches. He turned 40 last week with his current contract due to end in June 2025.