Champions League Matchday 4: PSG, Aston Villa look to extend winning runs; Atletico take on Bayern – All you need to know
Champions League Matchday 4 features key clashes, including Barcelona vs Aston Villa, Atletico vs Bayern and Manchester United vs Roma
The Champions League returns for round four, and the new-format table is already taking shape. After the opening three matchdays, only five teams have maintained a 100% win record -- holders Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Real Betis. Two of those, PSG and Aston Villa, will be in action on Tuesday and Wednesday, when nine matches will be played.
Atletico host Bayern, two heavyweights who have each managed just one win in three matches. PSG visit a Villarreal side that scores freely and concedes just as freely. Barcelona, beaten by PSG and Real Madrid over the last fortnight, take on unbeaten Aston Villa at Camp Nou. Manchester United, who have gone nine games without a win across competitions, host Roma.
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
(Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid; Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST)
Recent form:
Atletico Madrid: WWDWW
Bayern Munich: DWWDW
Head-to-head:
Matches: 8
Bayern won: 4
Atletico won: 2
Draws: 2
Atletico are second in the La Liga table, having defeated Levante on Saturday. Yet, their Champions League campaign has been uneven so far -- one win, one draw and one defeat. Bayern, on the other hand, have not lost a match since the semifinals of the previous edition of the Champions League against eventual champions PSG, which was decided on penalties. This season, they have a 13-0 record across competitions, but that tally also includes four draws, two of which came in this Champions League edition, against Viking and Arsenal. They also drew against Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Sunday. They arrive in Madrid without Luis Díaz, while Neuer and Olise are doubtful. Atletico have never lost a home game against Bayern, and Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane will try to change that. A third consecutive draw would be Bayern's first such run since 2006.
Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain
(Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal; Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST)
Recent form:
Villarreal: LWWLD
Paris Saint-Germain: WWWWW
Head-to-head:
The two teams have never played an official competitive match against each other.
Real Madrid remain the only team to have won three consecutive titles in the modern Champions League era. Back-to-back holders PSG, also the table-toppers, have started strongly this season and are looking to join Real Madrid on that elusive list. They are, in fact, unbeaten in their last 13 Champions League matches. Even a draw in Spain could see them equal the French record of 14, set by Lyon. Villarreal, on the other hand, sit 19th in the table with just three points from one win. They did score in each of their defeats against Liverpool and Dortmund, scoring eight goals across three games, but also conceded as many. That could be a problem against PSG, who scored four goals past both Manchester City and Barcelona. If nothing else, La Cerámica is likely to witness a goal-fest.
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
(Camp Nou, Barcelona; Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST)
Recent form:
Barcelona: WLLWW
Aston Villa: DLWWW
Head-to-head:
Matches: 2
Barcelona won: 1
Aston Villa won: 0
Draws: 1
Barcelona return to Champions League action looking to bounce back from their loss to PSG. Hansi Flick's side sit eighth in the table with six points. At home, they secured an emphatic win against Alaves and will be riding on that confidence when they host Aston Villa, who could pose a challenge, with the Premier League side having won all three of their opening Champions League games. However, their recent domestic struggles could be a concern, as could Unai Emery's record of having won only three of his 30 meetings with Barcelona.
Manchester United vs Roma
(Old Trafford; Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST)
Recent form:
Manchester United: LLLLL
Roma: WWDWW
Head-to-head:
Matches: 6
Manchester United won: 4
Roma won: 1
Draws: 1
Nineteen years ago, the Red Devils overturned a 1-2 deficit to beat Roma 7-1 at Old Trafford, completing an 8-3 aggregate win in the quarter-finals. Michael Carrick had scored two goals in that match for Manchester United. On Wednesday, Carrick, now the manager, will hope to recreate that magic as the Premier League side looks to bounce back from a run of nine consecutive losses. He managed to keep his job following talks with the club. Roma blew a 3-1 lead against Real Madrid in this competition but have since gone unbeaten in their next five matches, including a 5-2 win against Udinese on Saturday.
Other matches:
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP (Tuesday, 11:15 PM IST)
Galatasaray vs Stuttgart (Tuesday, 11:15 PM IST)
Feyenoord vs Inter (Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST)
Bodø/Glimt vs Lille (Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST)
LASK vs Slovan Bratislava (Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More