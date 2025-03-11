Cristiano Ronaldo's passion termed ‘contagious’ by Portugal manager: ‘I also evaluate him on basis of 3 key aspects…’

Manager Roberto Martinez explained why he still banks on 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo to get the job done for Portugal in big matches. Ronaldo's starter role was under threat during former Portugal manager Fernando Santos's final days with the team, as he was also put on the bench during the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches. However, things changed for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner since the appointment of Martinez. He has been reinstated in the crucial role at the front of the attack in the team. Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up.(REUTERS)

Ronaldo has been in incredible form for his club, Al Nassr, since his arrival in Saudi Arabia. The 40-year-old has also expressed his desire to represent Portugal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup to achieve his dream of winning the ultimate trophy.

Martinez talked about Ronaldo's talent and said his experience is unique for the Portuguese team.

“When I talk about a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, I also evaluate him on the basis of these three key aspects. His talent is indisputable; he is one of the best in the history of football. His experience is also unique: the only player to play in six European Championships and to have more than 200 international matches," Martinez told the Coaches Voice.

‘What stands out the most is Cristiano Ronaldo’s commitment'

Martinez was the head coach of Belgium before taking over the charge at Portugal, where he dissected what made Ronaldo stand out even at the age of 40.

“But what stands out the most is his commitment. His passion for representing Portugal is contagious and motivates the entire team. He is not in the team today for what he has been, but for what he continues to be: the top scorer with 17 goals in the 21 games we have played in two years," he added.

Recently, Ronaldo was on target as Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr beat Iran's Esteghlal 3-0 to progress to the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.

Ronaldo, who has yet to win a trophy for Al-Nassr since signing for the Riyadh club in December 2022, missed the 0-0 draw in the first leg of the round of 16 tie in Tehran last week.