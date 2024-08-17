East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant derby cancelled due to security issues in Kolkata amid RG Kar protests: Report

The Duran Cup 2024 group stage match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, slated to be held on August 18 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata has been cancelled due to potential security issues in the wake of RG Kar protests. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan cancelled due to security issues in Kolkata(PTI)

According to a report in Sportstar, amid the protests in Kolkata over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, the city Police said that providing extra security for the Derby clash will be a big challenge.

Amid the situation in Kolkata, the remainder of the matches in the 2024 Durand Cup is likely to be shifted to Jamshedpur.

“There are multiple options that the tournament committee is looking at. Jamshedpur is an option but there might be logistical issues. But nothing is confirmed at the moment and we are looking for the best solution,” a source told the website on the condition of anonymity.

With the match being cancelled, both teams will share a point each. However, it is unlikely to affect Mohun Bagan, who has already qualified for the quarterfinal round of the tournament. The abandoned game has surely left East Bengal in a precarious position. They stand second in Group A with seven points from three matches. As per the Durand Cup 2024 format, top-ranked teams from each of the six groups will directly qualify for the quarterfinal and be joined by two of the best second-placed sides considering all the groups.

East Bengal are currently second on the list of best second-placed sides in the tournament, but will have to await the results of the match between Goa and Shillong Lajong at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. If either side wins, they will surpass the Red-and-Gold Brigade to make the quarters alongside Punjab.