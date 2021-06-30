Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Ukraine scores late in extra time, beats Sweden, advances to quarters
Euro 2020- Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk celebrates scoring their second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Euro 2020- Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk celebrates scoring their second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020: Ukraine scores late in extra time, beats Sweden, advances to quarters

  • Ukraine reached the round of 16 at Euro 2020 by beating Sweden with worst record of the advancing teams. And now the quarterfinals, too.
READ FULL STORY
AP |
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 03:39 AM IST

Ukraine reached the round of 16 at Euro 2020 with worst record of the advancing teams. (Full Euro 2020 coverage)

And now the quarterfinals, too.

HIGHLIGHTS: SWE 1-2 UKR

Ukraine eliminated previously unbeaten Sweden 2-1 on Tuesday with a goal in stoppage time at the end of extra time. Substitute Artem Dovbyk stooped low to guide a header from Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross past goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko ran down the sideline to celebrate a goal that sends his team to Rome to face England on Saturday.

Zinchenko had given Ukraine the lead in the 27th minute when he rifled in a low shot set up by a crafty pass from captain Andriy Yarmolenko. Emil Forsberg’s deflected shot in the 43rd minute equalized for Sweden. It was his fourth goal of the tournament.

Forsberg then had shots hit the post and the crossbar as Sweden created more chances in the second half.

The momentum shifted in extra time when Sweden defender Marcus Danielson was sent off in the 98th minute for following through on a challenge with a raised boot on substitute Artem Besedin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020 sweden ukraine + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.