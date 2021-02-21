FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in ISL
FC Goa put paid to Bengaluru FC's play-off hopes with a 2-1 win in a Hero Indian Super League match here on Sunday.
FC Goa took the lead through Igor Angulo (20th minute) and Redeem Tlang (23rd) before Suresh Wangjam (33rd) reduced Bengaluru's deficit.
With the result, FC Goa not only consolidated their spot in the top four but are also now unbeaten in 12 games -- matching their own record between 2014 and 2015 and Mumbai City's 12-game run this season.
BFC started the game brightly but a lapse in concentration from them saw FC Goa break the deadlock.
Glan Martins dispossessed Erik Paartalu just outside the box before finding Angulo. The striker made his way into the box before burying his shot at the far post, leaving BFC keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with no chance.
Just minutes later, Tlang doubled FC Goa's tally. After Rahul Bheke failed to clear a cross, Alexander Jesuraj got to the ball and flicked it towards the path of Tlang, who scored his first goal in Goa colours with a well-taken strike.
Just when it looked like FC Goa were in the driving seat, BFC pulled one back soon after the water break.
Entering the box after beating Seriton with a clever first touch, Wangjam curled his shot at the far corner with a delightful finish to notch up his first goal for BFC.
The Blues had another great chance to draw level right at the end of the first half but were denied by the woodwork. Xisco Hernandez whipped in a delicious cross for Cleiton Silva whose header rattled the crossbar.
Just after the change of ends, Angulo missed a fine opportunity to get his brace. He got past the BFC back line on entering the box and attempted to lob the ball over Gurpreet but missed the target.
The Gaurs dominated the closing stages of the contest. They created chances to finish the game but just couldn't get past Gurpreet, who pulled off some stunning saves.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Madrid won 1-0 at Valladolid on Saturday for its fourth consecutive win, while Atlético lost points for the second straight match in a 2-0 home loss against Levante that ended its 11-game unbeaten streak in the league.
The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool.
