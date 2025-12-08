Liverpool make bombshell Arne Slot sacking decision ahead of Inter Milan Champions League tie

Liverpool manager Arne Slot during training.(Action Images via Reuters) According to reports, Arne Slot will be Liverpool's manager against Inter, and the hierarchy hasn't thought of replacing him yet. Liverpool is in poor form lately, and ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash against Inter Milan, the pressure is mounting on Arne Slot. In their latest Premier League fixture, Liverpool conceded a 2-0 lead against Leeds United and ultimately drew 3-3.

The match also saw an outburst from Mohamed Salah in the mixed zone. The Reds are currently ninth in the Premier League standings, with six defeats from 15 fixtures.

According to GIVEMESPORT report, Slot will be Liverpool's manager against Inter, and the hierarchy hasn't thought of replacing him yet. But the Liverpool board also want results to change.

Other reports also state that Liverpool is looking to appoint Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner, if they sack Slot.

Speaking after the Leeds defeat, Salah said, "I can’t believe … I’m sitting on the bench for 90 minutes."

"The third time on the bench, I think for the first time in my career. I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why.

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.”

"I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much I will always do. I called my mum yesterday – you guys [journalists] didn’t know if I would start or not, but I knew. Yesterday I said [to my mum]: ‘Come to the Brighton game. I don’t know if I am going to play or not but I am going to enjoy it.’ In my head, I’m going to enjoy that game because I don’t know what is going to happen now. I will be in Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go the Africa Cup. I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there," he added.