Home / Sports / Football / Messi, Neymar back in PSG squad for Champions League opener
Messi, Neymar back in PSG squad for Champions League opener(REUTERS)
Messi, Neymar back in PSG squad for Champions League opener(REUTERS)
football

Messi, Neymar back in PSG squad for Champions League opener

Argentine Messi and Brazil's Neymar played in World Cup qualifiers last Thursday and were back in Paris late on Friday. They missed PSG's 4-0 win over Clermont the following day.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:27 PM IST

Lionel Messi and Neymar have been included in Paris St Germain's Champions League squad for their trip to Club Brugge on Wednesday after the pair missed the weekend's Ligue 1 action following their return from international duty.

Argentine Messi and Brazil's Neymar played in World Cup qualifiers last Thursday and were back in Paris late on Friday. They missed PSG's 4-0 win over Clermont the following day.

Angel Di Maria is not part of the 22-man squad after the Argentine winger was handed a three-game suspension by UEFA for stamping on Fernandinho in last season's Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.

Centre back Sergio Ramos's debut has again been delayed as the Spaniard has not fully recovered from a thigh injury, while midfielder Marco Verratti was also left out of the squad with a knee injury he sustained on duty with Italy.

 

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
leo messi neymar jr. uefa champions league + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.