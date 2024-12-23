Messi-Ronaldo era ends amid Manchester City's growing crisis; Sunil Chhetri's goodbye headlines drama-filled 2024

The year 2024 was a rollercoaster for football, filled with moments of triumph and heartbreak. The beautiful sport delivered unforgettable drama from Rodri’s Ballon d’Or victory to Kylian Mbappé’s high-profile move to Real Madrid. 2024 saw the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era come to an end, and Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement from international football.

Real enjoyed a spectacular season, achieving a remarkable double by winning the 2023-24 La Liga title and their 15th Champions League trophy. In contrast, Manchester City maintained their domestic dominance with another Premier League title, but Pep Guardiola’s side hit a rough patch, managing just one win in their last 12 matches – a surprising low for the reigning champions.

For Indian football fans, 2024 brought about an emotional moment as Sunil Chhetri, the talismanic striker and a legend of the game, announced his retirement from international football. Meanwhile, Spain ushered in a new golden generation on the European stage, clinching the UEFA Euro 2024 title with a thrilling victory over England in the final.

Rodri wins Ballon d’Or, leaves Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid angry

Rodri claimed the 2024 Ballon d'Or, edging out Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. for football's most coveted individual honour. The defensive midfielder has been a cornerstone of Manchester City’s success in recent years and played a pivotal role in Spain's UEFA Euro 2024 triumph, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

Rodri receives the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or award.(AP)

Rodri's absence due to injury has been keenly felt, with Manchester City enduring one of their worst runs in years, underscoring his immense influence on the team. However, his Ballon d'Or victory sparked controversy, leaving Real Madrid furious. In protest, the club chose not to send any of their players to the award ceremony, further fueling the rivalry between the two giants.

Lionel Messi runs riot in MLS

Lionel Messi's performances for Inter Miami this year proved that his move to MLS was far from a retirement plan. The Argentine maestro demonstrated his enduring brilliance and hunger for success, positioning Miami as strong contenders for next season's league title despite falling short this year.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi takes a free kick.(AP)

Messi delivered a sensational campaign, scoring 20 goals and providing 16 assists in just 19 matches. Along the way, he became Miami's all-time leading scorer and guided the David Beckham co-owned club to a league-record 74 points in the regular season. Although Miami's post-season ended with a first-round playoff exit, Messi's impact was undeniable. His efforts earned him the Most Valuable Player of the Season award, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Messi-Ronaldo era comes to an end

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi missed out on the Ballon d'Or shortlist.(Getty Images)

The year 2024 likely marked the end of an era for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as both veterans were notably absent from the 30-player Ballon d'Or shortlist. Together, they have been crowned the world's best footballers 13 times and have finished as runners-up 11 times, often to one another. Currently, Ronaldo plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, while Messi is with MLS side Inter Miami. At 39 and 37 years old, respectively, both are approaching the twilight of their careers, with the 2026 World Cup expected to be their final international tournament.

Manchester City in disaster?

After clinching the EPL title last season, Manchester City were expected to cruise through another campaign. However, Pep Guardiola's side has hit an unprecedented slump, winning just one of their last 12 matches while suffering nine losses and two draws – a stark contrast to their usual dominance.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Bernardo Silva look dejected after a match.(REUTERS)

The blame doesn't rest solely on Guardiola, as star striker Erling Haaland has also struggled to maintain his early-season form. Haaland began the campaign in scintillating fashion, netting 10 goals in City's first five Premier League matches. Since August, however, his output has dwindled, with just three goals to his name, adding to City's woes during this challenging period.

Real Madrid complete the double

Real Madrid delivered a scintillating first half of 2024, achieving a remarkable double. Under the stewardship of Florentino Perez, the club secured their 36th La Liga title and their 15th European Cup, defeating Borussia Dortmund 2–0 in the Champions League final. This victory marked their sixth European triumph in 11 years and was Carlo Ancelotti's third as Madrid manager – his fifth overall – making him the most successful manager in the competition's history.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates at the end of the Champions League final.(AP)

Adding to the historic achievement, Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric matched Paco Gento's record of six European Cup titles, surpassing the legendary trio of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, and Cristiano Ronaldo in the process.

Sunil Chhetri announces retirement

In recent years, fans have often expressed concerns about the Indian national team's heavy reliance on Sunil Chhetri. However, the 40-year-old legend has now bid farewell to international football, concluding an illustrious career with 94 goals for his country. His final appearance came on June 6 in Kolkata, a 0–0 draw against Kuwait.

Sunil Chhetri announced his international retirement.(HT/Samir Jana)

Chhetri continues to play for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), where he holds the distinction of being the league's all-time leading scorer. Additionally, he remains India's all-time top scorer, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players in the nation's footballing history.

Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid

The year 2024 marked the end of Kylian Mbappe's long-running transfer saga as the French superstar joined Real Madrid in June, signing a five-year deal after opting not to renew his contract with PSG. However, his much-anticipated move has had a mixed start. While the 2018 World Cup winner has scored nine goals in 15 matches, he has struggled to make an impact in crucial games, including the El Clásico defeat to Barcelona.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe runs to the ball during a La Liga match.(AP)

At Madrid, Mbappe has been deployed as a central striker in a front three – a role that differs from his preferred position on the left wing, where he excelled for both France and PSG. The adjustment has been challenging, leaving fans eager to see if he can fully adapt and deliver in the big moments.

Spain win UEFA Euro 2024

Spain ushered in a new golden generation at UEFA Euro 2024, featuring young talents like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams in the starting lineup. The team made a huge statement by defeating host nation Germany in the quarterfinals, a victory that set the tone for their remarkable run. In the final, Spain triumphed over England, securing a 2–1 win to claim the title.

Spain's Alvaro Morata lifts the trophy after winning the final match against England at the Euro 2024 tournament in Berlin.(AP)

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo finished as Spain's top scorer with three goals, sharing the honor with England's Harry Kane, Georgia's Georges Mikautadza, Germany's Jamal Musiala, the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo, and Serbia's Ivan Schranz. Meanwhile, Rodri was named Player of the Tournament, while Yamal earned Young Player of the Tournament honours. Yamal's stunning semifinal goal against France was also voted Goal of the Tournament, cementing his place as one of the stars of the competition.