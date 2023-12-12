Madrid vs Berlin, Inter vs Sociedad, UEFA Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL group stage ties

English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester United are set to meet Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich in their crucial clash of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage on Wednesday. Securing the fourth spot in the Group A standings of Europe’s biggest competition at the club level, hosts Red Devils are one point behind both Copenhagen and Galatasaray. To seal a late berth in the last 16 of the Champions League, Man United will have to beat visitors Bayern Munich with hopes of the other two teams to draw in Denmark. Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring the opening goal(AP)

Man United are not the only side left with an uphill task in the Champions League. Union Berlin, who have never won a UCL match, will face Real Madrid in their upcoming fixture. Record-time winners Real Madrid have already booked their spot for the Round of 16 phase of the Champions League by topping Group C this season.

Los Blancos have won every game in the Champions League this season. Serie A holders Napoli only need a draw against Braga tonight while a match ending in a stalemate will also good enough for Porto, who are up against Shakhtar Donetsk. Inter Milan and Real Sociedad will meet in Milan to fight for the top spot in Group D.

When will Real Madrid vs Union Berlin and Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad matches be played in UEFA Champions League?

The Real Madrid vs Union Berlin and Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad matches are scheduled for kick-off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Union Berlin and Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad matches of the Champions League be played?

Real Madrid will host Bayern Munich at the Olympiastadion in Berlin while Real Sociedad are up against hosts Inter Milan at the San Siro in Milan on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Union Berlin and Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad matches in India?

All matches of the Champions League season 2023-2024 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Real Madrid vs Union Berlin and Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League matches on SonyLIV.