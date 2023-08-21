News / Sports / Football / Spain’s World Cup-winning goalscorer Olga Carmona learns about her father’s death after final vs England

Spain’s World Cup-winning goalscorer Olga Carmona learns about her father’s death after final vs England

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 21, 2023 11:15 AM IST

Olga Carmona scored the solitary goal of the final against England to win the World Cup title for Spain

Spanish women’s football team skipper Olga Carmona learnt about her father’s death just hours after the FIFA World Cup final match against England on Sunday. Carmona scored the solitary goal of the final to guide Spain to their first-ever major triumph in women's football. A Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) spokesperson said that Carmona’s father was ill and passed away on Friday. Without sharing much information about the cause of the death, the RFEF wrote on Twitter, “We deeply regret that we must announce the death of Olga Carmona's father. [Carmona] learned of the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our deepest condolences to Olga and her family at this time of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish football history."

Spain's Olga Carmona celebrate with the trophy after winning the world cup(REUTERS)
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrate with the trophy after winning the world cup(REUTERS)

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Olga Carmona’s family and relatives decided not to share the tragic piece of information with her before Sunday’s summit clash against England. Carmona’s brothers and mother were in New Zealand to Support La Roja during the FIFA Women’s World Cup group stage games and they later went back to Spain. They arrived in Australia on Saturday to cheer for the Carmona-led Spanish side in the summit clash.

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal's blockbuster reaction after Spain register historic win over England in Women's World Cup final

Carmona, along with her Spanish teammates, celebrated emphatically after her side won the thrilling fixture against England to lift the World Cup trophy. Later, the 23-year-old left back wrote on Twitter, “I know that you gave me the strength to achieve something unique. I know you have been watching me tonight and you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad."

Olga Carmona’s club Real Madrid also offered condolences to the defender and her family members. “Real Madrid, the president and the board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of the father of our player Olga Carmona. Real Madrid would like to extend our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Olga, her family and all her loved ones. May he rest in peace," read an official statement shared by the Spanish football team.

Carmona scored with a beautiful left-footed strike in the 29th minute to earn a lead for her side in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final against England. The sublime strike helped Carmona in becoming the final’s most valuable player. In the semi-final against Sweden, she had also scored a late winner for Spain. Carmona even became the first player since former American footballer Carli Lloyd in 2015 to score in the World Cup final and semi-final.

The victorious Spanish football team are scheduled to return to Madrid from Sydney early Monday morning. The Spanish football federation had previously stated that celebration for the World Cup triumph would take place later on Monday. Though, it is now not clear whether the title celebration would take place at all. There is also no word on Carmona’s participation in it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out