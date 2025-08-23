Video of Cristiano Ronaldo showing frustration, ‘talking to himself’ goes viral after Al Nassr's defeat; netizens react

A video of Cristiano Ronaldo mumbling to himself and looking clearly unhappy has gone viral on social media after Al Nassr's loss to Al Ahli in Saturday's Saudi Super Cup final. Following a 2-2 draw in regulation time, Al Ahli emerged victorious in a 5-3 penalty shootout in the thrilling matchup between Al Nassr and Al Ahli. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the Saudi Super Cup final soccer match between Al Ahli and Al Nassr at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)(AP)

Ronaldo and his side were denied a major championship for the third year in a row because Al Nassr failed to finish the game, despite gaining the lead twice.

The hero of the match was Al Ahli goalie Benjamin Mendy, who stopped two vital penalties. Riyad Mahrez, Feras Albrikan, Franck Kessié, Ivan Toney, and Gelano all scored for Al Ahli. Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozović, and João Félix scored goals for Al Nassr, but Abdullah Al-Khaibari's miss cost them heavily.

Ronaldo creates history

Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for Al Nassr with a penalty kick after the ball hit Ali Majrashi's arm inside the box in the 41st minute. With this achievement, he becomes the first player in history to reach 100 goals for four separate teams: Juventus, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and now Al Nassr FC.

Franck Kessié's low drive from outside the box right before halftime gave Al Ahli the equalizer. Brozović gave Al Nassr the lead again in the 82nd minute, but Roger Ibañez tied the score in the 89th, forcing the Nassr vs. Ahli final into penalties.

With this setback, Ronaldo has lost a trophy with Al Nassr for the third straight season, which has increased his on-camera annoyance.

Netizens react to Ronaldo's video

The viral video of Ronaldo drew mixed reactions from netizens, with his fans saying on X, “always let down by his teammates.”

“This team let him down again,” another said.

“he’s a winner through and through this loss will only fuel his fire even more,” a third person stated.

While the fourth user remarked, “you can see the frustration on ronaldo’s face after that penalty heartbreak 😕,” another hailed him, saying: “Ronaldo is still the greatest of all time.”