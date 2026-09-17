Hockey India draws the line: ‘No request will be entertained’ as Pakistan seek neutral venue for Asian Champions Trophy

"No such request would be entertained. There will be no change in venue. In the past also Pakistan did this, if they want to play in Asian Champions Trophy they will have to come to India," he said.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, who is also an Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) vice-president, said there will be no change in venue.

Pakistan on Wednesday requested that the Asian Hockey Federation move the Asian Champions Trophy to a neutral venue to ensure the team's "uninterrupted" participation in the tournament after refusing to travel to India, citing "a sensitive bilateral situation". However, Hockey India drew the line, and refused to entertain any requests on the matter.

What implications could Pakistan's potential withdrawal from the Asian Champions Trophy have?

What implications could Pakistan's potential withdrawal from the Asian Champions Trophy have?

What did Hockey India say in response to Pakistan's request for a venue change?

What did Hockey India say in response to Pakistan's request for a venue change?

The Asian Champions Trophy tournament will be held in Punjab's Mohali and Jalandhar from October 27 to November 5.

The interim Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president, Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, requested either that the entire tournament be moved to a neutral venue or that Pakistan's matches be played at neutral venues.

"The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials," Wani said in the statement.

However, he maintained that Pakistan are entirely committed towards playing in the tournament. "We are ready to take on India as well as all FIH member nations on the field and remain committed to the principle of keeping sport free from politics," Wani said. "We strongly hope that the Asian Hockey Federation will positively consider our dignified proposal for a neutral venue to ensure Pakistan's uninterrupted and full participation in the tournament."

In 2025, Pakistan withdrew from the Asia Cup tournament in Rajgir, Bihar, and the FIH Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu, owing to security concerns in the aftermath of the escalated tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Bhola Nath confirmed that should Pakistan pull out this time, Bangladesh or Oman could be added as a replacement team.

Other participating teams in the tournament include Malaysia, China, Japan and Korea.