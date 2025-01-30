Kohli frenzy: Huge turnout forces DDCA to open extra gates

A working Thursday morning did not stop fans from creating an electrifying atmosphere for Virat Kohli’s return to Ranji Trophy. The former India captain, playing for Delhi in the tournament after 12 years, ensured thousands of fans flocked to watch him in action at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for Delhi against Railways. No one was injured in the incident, police said. (ANI photo)

As of Wednesday, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) had planned to open only three gates — 16, 17, and 7 — for spectators. The overwhelming turnout compelled authorities to also open gates 18 to accommodate the spectators.

On the morning of Day 1, the stadium had already recorded a crowd of more than 15,000 occupying the Gautam Gambhir and Bishan Singh Bedi stands.

“There was rush at time of entry as only one gate was being used by DDCA. Soon other gates were opened,” read a statement from Delhi Police. “No report of any injuries. Situation is normal.”

Despite these measures, a pitch invader managed to breach security and reach Kohli at the slips during the first session, after the hosts chose to bowl. Delhi Police further ramped up security, including deploying special forces.