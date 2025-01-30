Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kohli frenzy: Huge turnout forces DDCA to open extra gates

ht_print | BySamreen Razzaqui
Jan 30, 2025 12:21 PM IST

As of Wednesday, the DDCA had planned to open only three gates, 16, 17, and 7, for spectators but later opened gate 18 due to the overwhelming turnout

A working Thursday morning did not stop fans from creating an electrifying atmosphere for Virat Kohli’s return to Ranji Trophy. The former India captain, playing for Delhi in the tournament after 12 years, ensured thousands of fans flocked to watch him in action at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for Delhi against Railways.

No one was injured in the incident, police said. (ANI photo)
No one was injured in the incident, police said. (ANI photo)

As of Wednesday, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) had planned to open only three gates — 16, 17, and 7 — for spectators. The overwhelming turnout compelled authorities to also open gates 18 to accommodate the spectators.

On the morning of Day 1, the stadium had already recorded a crowd of more than 15,000 occupying the Gautam Gambhir and Bishan Singh Bedi stands.

“There was rush at time of entry as only one gate was being used by DDCA. Soon other gates were opened,” read a statement from Delhi Police. “No report of any injuries. Situation is normal.”

Despite these measures, a pitch invader managed to breach security and reach Kohli at the slips during the first session, after the hosts chose to bowl. Delhi Police further ramped up security, including deploying special forces.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
See More
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On