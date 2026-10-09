Manikanta wins 100m, making a return from injury

Manikanta Hoblidhar made a fine comeback from injury, winning the men’s 100m final in 10.25 seconds at the National Open Athletics Championships at the JLN Stadium here on Friday. Manikanta Hoblidhar won the men's 100m final at the National Open Athletics Championships 2026 (HT)

The Karnataka sprinter was a key member of the Indian sprint team that brought the showpiece 100m into focus with a series of national record-breaking performances over the past few seasons. Manikanta started the trend in 2023, clocking 10.23 seconds, before improving his mark to 10.19 seconds at the National Open meet last year.

Animesh Kujur and current national record holder Gurindervir Singh (10.09sec) lowered the mark further last season, but Manikanta was sidelined because of an injury.

He pulled his hamstring during the National Open Relay Competition in March, ending his season. The injury also meant he missed the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

“It was a very tough period. The hamstring injury (grade 2 tear) put me out of action at a time when I was giving my best. As a team, we were doing so well, but because of my injury everything just collapsed. We could have done far better at the Asian Games, but at least we won a bronze in the mixed 4x100m relay,” said Manikanta.

“I competed at the state meet in September, and this is my first major domestic meet after the injury. I was a bit fearful. I am still not 100% fit, and it will take some time to get back to my best. Still, this result is fantastic to start with,” he said.

Lalu Prasad Bhoi, representing Railways, gave Manikanta a good fight before the latter pulled away in the home stretch. Lalu clocked 10.43 seconds to win silver, while Laukik Melge of SSCB took bronze in 10.45 seconds.

Another athlete making a comeback from injury was Railways’ Moumita Mandal, who won the women’s 100m hurdles in 13.48 seconds and celebrated with a somersault. A shoulder injury had kept her out of action.

“I missed the Asian Games. I love competitions and never think about medals. So, it was very difficult to stay out and watch others compete. But this is a good comeback for me, and it has given me hope for next season,” said the versatile athlete from West Bengal’s Hooghly district, who also competes in the long jump.

The men’s and women’s 400m races saw two new faces emerge victorious. Anjli of Haryana won the women’s race in 53.37 seconds, finishing ahead of established names Priya Mohan (53.55 seconds) and Priya Thakur (53.56 seconds). Akash Raj of Tamil Nadu won the men’s race in 46.24 seconds, beating Vikrant Panchal (46.26 seconds) and Mijo Kurian of SSCB (46.45 seconds).

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur, fresh from winning bronze at the Asian Games, took gold with a throw of 17.07m, well ahead of Srishti Vij (16.11m).

In the morning session, Suraj Panwar won the men’s half marathon race walk in 1:30:48.00. Servin incurred a two-minute penalty and slipped to fourth place in 1:32:46.00. Deepak Gurjar finished second in 1:30:55.00, while Vishvendra Singh came third in 1:31:32.00.

In the men’s triple jump, Sebastian VS won with an effort of 16.54m, while V Dinesh finished second with 16.33m.

Ankita won the 1500m clocking 4:13.18, with Lili Das taking silver in 4:19.05 and Komal Jagdale claiming bronze in 4:22.67.