Dutch Sprinter Femke Bol, whose 'Mickey Mouse' voice 'destroyed' Team USA at Paris Olympics, isn't her real voice: Watch

The Olympics always succeed in launching stars who become viral sensations on the internet, and Dutch sprinter Femke Bol is now one of them. Bol shot to fame for 'destroying' the US team in the final turn of the 4x400 mixed relay, which the latter were favorites to win. However, the internet became frenzy when they heard her 'Mickey Mouse' voice. Soon enough, she became an icon on social media, and trends like "USA destroyed by Mickey Mouse" started making rounds. Femke Bol is over the moon after claiming the win(Getty)

The upset was a heavy one for the USA team that had set the world record a night before and was touted to win the gold medal with little to no resistance. But Bol had other plans.

In a stunning final lap at the Stade de France, Bol overtook the US team, maintaining the lead since Vernon Norwood's opening leg. Kaylyn Brown had extended the US lead to with 200m remaining, but Bol's impressive 47.93-second anchor leg propelled the Netherlands to victory, finishing just 0.02 seconds behind the world record and 0.31 seconds ahead of the US, which settled for a silver. With a time of 3:07.43, the Netherlands set a new European record.

Eugene Omalla started strong for the Netherlands with a 45.3-second lap, followed by Lieke Klaver’s 49.3-second performance. Isaya Klein Ikkink’s 44.90-second leg set the stage for Bol’s dramatic finish.

Bol described the win as redemption for the 2023 World Championships, where she fell in the final five meters, allowing the US to win and the Netherlands to miss a medal chance as Great Britain and the Czech Republic surged ahead.

“I just went for it,” she said. “We just wanted a medal this time. We just wanted a medal. Well, we got gold. It’s absolutely crazy for a small country like us.”

Bol’s voice caught up with social media after her spectacular win over Team USA, but the interview around the internet featuring her “Mickey Mouse” is not from the Olympics but rather from the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, where she the indoor 400 meters world record earlier this year.

Memes flooded social media. “Femke Bol is one of the premier athletes of her generation but I can’t get over that squeaky voice,” a user said on ‘X.’ Another said: “I swear if you close your eyes, you could convince yourself Mickey Mouse has just broken the 400 m indoor world record for the Netherlands.”

What is Femke Bol's real voice like?

Many wondered if this was actually Bol’s authentic voice.

The answer might be no, as another video of Bol has surfaced on the internet. The video is from a couple of months ago, and in it, she is speaking in a normal octave.

Many believe Bol’s voice must have hit a higher octave after she finished her race in hot and humid conditions and due to the adrenaline rush. Running an unbelievably fast sprint can do that to your lungs sometimes.

Whatever her voice might sound like in real life – and the internet can keep speculating about that – and Bol’s name is going to be etched in history forever – not for her “Mickey Mouse” voice but for snatching a victory and the wind beneath the US runners’ feet.