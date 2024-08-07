How did India perform on Day 11 of Paris Olympics 2024? Check full results

India enjoyed a terrific Tuesday with the power-packed performances of several household names in the ongoing edition of the Paris Games 2024. While javelin world champion Neeraj Chopra announced himself at the grandest stage with a massive throw, wrestler Vinesh Phogat punched above her weight to seal a historic medal finish for India on Day 11 at the Paris Olympics 2024. Phogat became the first Indian woman grappler to enter the Olympic finals; Neeraj fired a throw of 89.34m in his very first attempt(PTI)

Defending champion Neeraj fired his season's best effort of 89.34m in his very first attempt in the qualification of the men's javelin event at the Paris Games. Seasoned wrestler Phogat became the first Indian woman grappler to enter the Olympic finals. Vinesh and her tenacity became the talk of the town as the Indian wrestler made it to the final by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semifinals.

Vinesh's day-long campaign started with a stunning win over defending Olympic and world champion Yui Susaki. She defeated the world champion 3-2 to end the unbeaten 82-fight run of the modern-day legend. The 29-year-old then upstaged world number 7 Ukrainian Ostava Livach in the quarter-finals. Vinesh will fight for the gold medal against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt at the Paris Games.

However, India missed a golden chance to compete in the hockey final for the first time in 44 years. Harmanpreet Singh-led Team India lost 2-3 to Germany in the semi-final clash of the hockey tournament at the Paris Games. India will meet Spain in the bronze medal match of the Summer Games.

RESULTS OF PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 11 -

Wrestling

Vinesh Phogat beats Yui Susaki in women's 50kg pre-quarterfinal

Vinesh Phogat beats Oksana Livach in women's 50kg quarterfinal

Vinesh Phogat beats Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in women's 50kg semifinal. She is guaranteed at least silver medal

Hockey

India lose 2-3 to Germany in men's hockey semi-final, face Spain in bronze medal match

Table Tennis

India lose 0-3 to China in men's team pre-quarterfinal

Athletics

Kishore Jena finishes in ninth position in his men's javelin throw qualification

Kiran Pahal finishes sixth and last in women's 400m repechage heat 1, fails to qualify for semi-finals

Neeraj Chopra through to men's javelin final with throw of 89.34m