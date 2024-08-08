PR Sreejesh bows down to his hockey gear after final match as India win Olympic bronze; teammates pay special tribute

PR Sreejesh's emotions were palpable as India secured their second consecutive Olympic bronze medal at the Paris Games on Thursday. The veteran goalkeeper, who had announced before the tournament that the Paris Olympics would mark his final international appearance, paid a heartfelt tribute to the sport by bowing down to his hockey gear, a gesture that resonated deeply with his teammates and fans alike. PR Sreejesh bows down to his hockey gear after India's bronze medal win(X)

Sreejesh, who made his debut for India in 2006, was instrumental in the team's bronze medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and once again proved to be a cornerstone in the ongoing edition. In a performance that epitomized his illustrious career, Sreejesh stood as a formidable presence in front of the Indian goalpost, executing crucial saves that w

ere vital in securing the victory against Spain in the bronze-medal match.

In the final minutes of a tightly contested match, with India clinging to a 2-1 lead, Sreejesh’s brilliance was on full display. He thwarted multiple attempts from Spain, including critical penalty corner shots, demonstrating his exceptional reflexes and composure. His brilliant saves ensured India maintained their advantage and clinched the bronze medal.

As the final whistle blew, Sreejesh’s tribute to the sport and his career was both poignant and symbolic. Removing his gear and bowing deeply, he honoured the game that has defined his life, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Following the gesture, his Indian teammates also paid their tributes to Sreejesh as they bowed towards the legendary goalkeeper, with the latter soaking in the moment.

Earlier in the game, Spain opened the scoring in the 18th minute as skipper Marc Miralles put a penalty shot past Sreejesh after Manpreet Singh obstructed midfielder Gerard Clapes in the circle. Spain keeper Luis Calzado stretched to deflect a dragflick by Harmanpreet less than two minutes before the end of the first half. Harmanpreet would not be denied, though, and scored with 15 seconds left on the clock on another penalty corner.

The second half opened with Harmanpreet netting the go-ahead goal on a penalty corner in the 33rd minute, his 10th goal at the Games giving him a clear lead as tournament top scorer.