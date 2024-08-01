PT Usha reacts after Swapnil Kusale stages medal-winning comeback at Paris Olympics: ‘My heart was beating so fast…’

PT Usha, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, closely followed Swapnil Kusale's memorable performance in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. Kusale extended India's medal tally to three with his impressive comeback in the shooting final on Day 6 of the Summer Games. Kusale kickstarted his international in 2012 - three years after taking the sport in 2009. India's shooter Swapnil Kusale receives his bronze medal after the 50m rifle 3 positions men’s final in the Olympic Games Paris 2024(ANI)

It took him another 12 years to announce his arrival at the Olympics. Kusale was on an empty stomach when he kept his composure to seal a stunning comeback in the medal round. After being placed sixth at one stage, Kusale bounced back in the eight-shooter final to take the third spot. With an aggregate of 451.4, Kusale claimed India's first Olympic bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event.

ALSO READ: Catch HT's comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics here

'I was so nervous and my heart was beating so fast because…'

Speaking to ANI about Kusale's historic bronze medal triumph, Usha admitted that she was nervous when the Indian shooter was placed sixth in the summit clash. "It was very exciting and a proud moment for us. I was so nervous and my heart was beating so fast because at one point he was sixth, he climbed upto fourth. From there, he reached the second spot and then went down to fourth. The last minute was exciting," Usha said.

‘We are expecting another medal from Manu Bhaker'

Scripting history at the Paris Games, Kusale has joined supertstar Manu Bhaker in the two-member club of the 2024 Olympics medal winners for India. Talking about Manu's stellar showing at the Paris Games, Usha asserted that IOA is expecting a record-extending third medal from Manu in Paris. "We were in contact with the coach Jaspal Rana, we helped him whenever he had problems. We knew that Manu was going to win. Now, we are expecting another medal from her," Usha added.