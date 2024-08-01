 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Paris Olympic dream comes crashing down with quarterfinal defeat | Olympics - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Paris Olympic dream comes crashing down with quarterfinal defeat

PTI |
Aug 01, 2024 06:29 PM IST

Satwik and Chirag, the reigning Asian Games champions and Commonwealth Games winners, squandered a first-game advantage.

Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Olympic dream came crashing down as they lost to Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the men's doubles quarterfinal at the Paris Games here on Thursday.

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after their men's doubles quarterfinal badminton match against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik at the 2024 Summer Olympics(PTI)
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after their men's doubles quarterfinal badminton match against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik at the 2024 Summer Olympics(PTI)

One of the favourites for the gold medal, Satwik and Chirag, the reigning Asian Games champions and Commonwealth Games winners, squandered a first-game advantage to go down 21-13 14-21 16-21 in a hard-fought quarterfinal against the world number 3 Malaysians.

ALSO READ: Catch HT's comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics here

Aaron and Chia, the 2022 world champions and Tokyo Games bronze winners, will face world number one and top seed Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the semifinals.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 / Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Paris Olympic dream comes crashing down with quarterfinal defeat
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On