Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Paris Olympic dream comes crashing down with quarterfinal defeat
PTI |
Aug 01, 2024 06:29 PM IST
Satwik and Chirag, the reigning Asian Games champions and Commonwealth Games winners, squandered a first-game advantage.
Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Olympic dream came crashing down as they lost to Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the men's doubles quarterfinal at the Paris Games here on Thursday.
One of the favourites for the gold medal, Satwik and Chirag, the reigning Asian Games champions and Commonwealth Games winners, squandered a first-game advantage to go down 21-13 14-21 16-21 in a hard-fought quarterfinal against the world number 3 Malaysians.
Aaron and Chia, the 2022 world champions and Tokyo Games bronze winners, will face world number one and top seed Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the semifinals.
