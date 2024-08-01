Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Paris Olympic dream comes crashing down with quarterfinal defeat

Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Olympic dream came crashing down as they lost to Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the men's doubles quarterfinal at the Paris Games here on Thursday. India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after their men's doubles quarterfinal badminton match against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik at the 2024 Summer Olympics(PTI)

One of the favourites for the gold medal, Satwik and Chirag, the reigning Asian Games champions and Commonwealth Games winners, squandered a first-game advantage to go down 21-13 14-21 16-21 in a hard-fought quarterfinal against the world number 3 Malaysians.

Aaron and Chia, the 2022 world champions and Tokyo Games bronze winners, will face world number one and top seed Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the semifinals.