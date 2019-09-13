e-paper
On resembling Sachin, Kohli vs Smith and playing Bumrah: Sehwag gets candid

Sehwag revealed how he began by emulating Sachin Tendulkar and then went on to develop his own style.

sports Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:05 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag attended the 2nd HT-MintAsia Leadership Summit in Singapore and discussed his journey from Delhi’s Najafgarh to sports superstardom. He revealed how he began by emulating Sachin Tendulkar and then went on to develop his own style. He also reveals who’s his favourite between Virat Kohli and Australia’s Steve Smith. The formidable opening batsman also drops a few hints on tackling Jasprit Bumrah. Watch the full video for more.

 

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 11:03 IST

