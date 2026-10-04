Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

22 firsts, one historic Asian Games: The Indian breakthroughs that made Aichi-Nagoya special

India's 85 also reflected a more interesting number -- 22 -- which is the number of podium finishes that India had never achieved before at the Asian Games.

Published on: Oct 4, 2026, 14:54:42 IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

You can dissect India's 85-medal haul as you want. The simplest is perhaps -- 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze -- with a fourth-place finish at the 2026 Asian Games. And despite it being India's second-best performance in Asiad history, the medal tally is bound to draw comparisons with the highs of the Hangzhou Games in 2023, where India won 18 more medals and seven more golds.

India's Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai celebrate with others after winning gold medal in the trap mixed team shooting event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan (PTI)
India's Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai celebrate with others after winning gold medal in the trap mixed team shooting event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan (PTI)

Yet, the 85 also reflected a more interesting figure -- 22 -- the number of podium finishes India had never achieved before at the Asian Games.

This included entirely new sports finding their footing -- with Suchika Tariyal's MMA bronze and Jay Meena's soft tennis bronze being India's first-ever Asian Games medals in those disciplines. There were also historic bronze medals in rowing, with Satnam Singh and Salman Khan finishing third in men's doubles sculls, while the Indian men's quadrant team took home a Sepaktakraw medal.

Deep Dive

Powered ByFAQAsk HT

ALSO READ: India’s Asian Games 2026 report card: The big hits, painful misses and sports that made or broke the campaign

Others include old sports finding new events within them. Despite the heartbreaks in shooting at this Asian Games, the sport itself contributed to four firsts -- a women's skeet team bronze, a mixed skeet bronze, and two trap golds, including Neeru Dhanda becoming India's first female individual trap gold medallist. Archery, contrary to shooting, produced the best show for India at these Games, with the breakthrough coming in recurve -- a women's team gold and Kumkum Mohod's individual gold,the latter also booking India's quota for LA 2028.

MUST READ: India’s Asian Games crown changed hands: Just 8 of 28 golds were defended, while 13 new champions emerged in Aichi-Nagoya

Then there are weight-category and format firsts that carry their own significance. Lovlina Borgohain's gold in women's 75kg boxing, Aman Sehrawat's gold in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling, and Pranavi Urs' individual gold in golf are India's first-ever titles in their respective categories.

And then, the double gold sweep in hockey, with the women's team ending a 44-year drought and securing direct qualification for the Olympics.

Take a look at all 22 firsts for India at the 2026 Asian Games...

First-Ever Medals — Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026 · Aichi-Nagoya

India's first-ever medals

22 historic firsts — new events, new disciplines, new names on the podium

#Athlete / TeamDisciplineEventHistoric achievement
1Suchika TariyalMMABronzeWomen's Traditional −60kgFirst Indian Asian Games medal in MMA
2Jay MeenaSoft TennisBronzeMen's SinglesFirst Indian Asian Games medal in Soft Tennis
3Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza DhillonShootingBronzeWomen's Skeet TeamFirst Indian Asian Games medal in the event
4Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Anantjeet Singh NarukaShootingBronzeSkeet Mixed TeamFirst Indian Asian Games medal in the event
5Satnam Singh, Salman KhanRowingBronzeMen's Double ScullsFirst Indian Asian Games medal in the event
6Baranica ElangovanAthleticsBronzeWomen's Pole VaultFirst Indian Asian Games medal in Pole Vault
7Kamaljeet, Suruchi Inder SinghShootingGold10m Air Pistol Mixed TeamFirst Indian Asian Games gold in the event
8Anahat SinghSquashSilverWomen's SinglesFirst Indian woman to reach the Asian Games women's singles final; India's first women's singles silver
9Naorem Roshibina DeviWushuSilverWomen's Sanda 60kgFirst Indian to win three consecutive Asian Games Wushu medals
10Kynan Chenai, Neeru DhandaShootingGoldTrap Mixed TeamIndia's first-ever gold in the Trap Mixed Team event — 34/40 hits, a new Asian record
11Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Anil Mohod, KirtiArcheryGoldRecurve Women's TeamIndia's first-ever gold in this event at the Asian Games
12Dhiraj Bommadevara, Kumkum Anil MohodArcherySilverRecurve Mixed TeamIndia's first silver in this event — improved from 5th at the last Asian Games
13Lovlina BorgohainBoxingGoldWomen's 75kgIndia's first-ever gold in this weight category at the Asian Games
14Nethra KumananSailingBronzeWomen's DinghyIndia's first-ever medal in the Women's Dinghy event
15Team IndiaSepaktakrawBronzeMen's QuadrantIndia's first-ever medal in the Men's Quadrant event
16Kumkum MohodArcheryGoldWomen's Individual RecurveFirst Indian woman to win gold in this event; also secured India's LA 2028 Olympic quota
17Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Sharath Urs, Diksha DagarGolfWomen's TeamIndia's first-ever medal in the Women's Team Golf event
18Pranavi Sharath UrsGolfGoldWomen's Individual Stroke PlayIndia's first-ever gold in this event (silver at the last Asian Games)
19Aman SehrawatWrestlingGoldMen's 57kg FreestyleIndia's first-ever Asian Games gold in the 57kg freestyle event
20Antim PanghalWrestlingSilverWomen's 53kgIndia's first-ever Asian Games silver in this event — improved on her 2022 bronze
21Team IndiaHockeyMen's & Women's TeamIndia's first-ever double hockey gold at the Asian Games, with direct Olympic qualification
22Neeru DhandaShootingGoldTrap Women's IndividualIndia's first-ever female individual Trap gold medallist at the Asian Games
  • Aratrick Mondal
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aratrick Mondal

    Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More

recommendedIcon
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Others/22 Firsts, One Historic Asian Games: The Indian Breakthroughs That Made Aichi-Nagoya Special
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes