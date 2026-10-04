22 firsts, one historic Asian Games: The Indian breakthroughs that made Aichi-Nagoya special
India's 85 also reflected a more interesting number -- 22 -- which is the number of podium finishes that India had never achieved before at the Asian Games.
You can dissect India's 85-medal haul as you want. The simplest is perhaps -- 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze -- with a fourth-place finish at the 2026 Asian Games. And despite it being India's second-best performance in Asiad history, the medal tally is bound to draw comparisons with the highs of the Hangzhou Games in 2023, where India won 18 more medals and seven more golds.
Yet, the 85 also reflected a more interesting figure -- 22 -- the number of podium finishes India had never achieved before at the Asian Games.
This included entirely new sports finding their footing -- with Suchika Tariyal's MMA bronze and Jay Meena's soft tennis bronze being India's first-ever Asian Games medals in those disciplines. There were also historic bronze medals in rowing, with Satnam Singh and Salman Khan finishing third in men's doubles sculls, while the Indian men's quadrant team took home a Sepaktakraw medal.
Deep Dive
ALSO READ: India’s Asian Games 2026 report card: The big hits, painful misses and sports that made or broke the campaign
Others include old sports finding new events within them. Despite the heartbreaks in shooting at this Asian Games, the sport itself contributed to four firsts -- a women's skeet team bronze, a mixed skeet bronze, and two trap golds, including Neeru Dhanda becoming India's first female individual trap gold medallist. Archery, contrary to shooting, produced the best show for India at these Games, with the breakthrough coming in recurve -- a women's team gold and Kumkum Mohod's individual gold,the latter also booking India's quota for LA 2028.
MUST READ: India’s Asian Games crown changed hands: Just 8 of 28 golds were defended, while 13 new champions emerged in Aichi-Nagoya
Then there are weight-category and format firsts that carry their own significance. Lovlina Borgohain's gold in women's 75kg boxing, Aman Sehrawat's gold in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling, and Pranavi Urs' individual gold in golf are India's first-ever titles in their respective categories.
And then, the double gold sweep in hockey, with the women's team ending a 44-year drought and securing direct qualification for the Olympics.
Take a look at all 22 firsts for India at the 2026 Asian Games...
Asian Games 2026 · Aichi-Nagoya
India's first-ever medals
22 historic firsts — new events, new disciplines, new names on the podium
|#
|Athlete / Team
|Discipline
|Event
|Historic achievement
|1
|Suchika Tariyal
|MMA
|BronzeWomen's Traditional −60kg
|First Indian Asian Games medal in MMA
|2
|Jay Meena
|Soft Tennis
|BronzeMen's Singles
|First Indian Asian Games medal in Soft Tennis
|3
|Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon
|Shooting
|BronzeWomen's Skeet Team
|First Indian Asian Games medal in the event
|4
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Anantjeet Singh Naruka
|Shooting
|BronzeSkeet Mixed Team
|First Indian Asian Games medal in the event
|5
|Satnam Singh, Salman Khan
|Rowing
|BronzeMen's Double Sculls
|First Indian Asian Games medal in the event
|6
|Baranica Elangovan
|Athletics
|BronzeWomen's Pole Vault
|First Indian Asian Games medal in Pole Vault
|7
|Kamaljeet, Suruchi Inder Singh
|Shooting
|Gold10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
|First Indian Asian Games gold in the event
|8
|Anahat Singh
|Squash
|SilverWomen's Singles
|First Indian woman to reach the Asian Games women's singles final; India's first women's singles silver
|9
|Naorem Roshibina Devi
|Wushu
|SilverWomen's Sanda 60kg
|First Indian to win three consecutive Asian Games Wushu medals
|10
|Kynan Chenai, Neeru Dhanda
|Shooting
|GoldTrap Mixed Team
|India's first-ever gold in the Trap Mixed Team event — 34/40 hits, a new Asian record
|11
|Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Anil Mohod, Kirti
|Archery
|GoldRecurve Women's Team
|India's first-ever gold in this event at the Asian Games
|12
|Dhiraj Bommadevara, Kumkum Anil Mohod
|Archery
|SilverRecurve Mixed Team
|India's first silver in this event — improved from 5th at the last Asian Games
|13
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Boxing
|GoldWomen's 75kg
|India's first-ever gold in this weight category at the Asian Games
|14
|Nethra Kumanan
|Sailing
|BronzeWomen's Dinghy
|India's first-ever medal in the Women's Dinghy event
|15
|Team India
|Sepaktakraw
|BronzeMen's Quadrant
|India's first-ever medal in the Men's Quadrant event
|16
|Kumkum Mohod
|Archery
|GoldWomen's Individual Recurve
|First Indian woman to win gold in this event; also secured India's LA 2028 Olympic quota
|17
|Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Sharath Urs, Diksha Dagar
|Golf
|Women's Team
|India's first-ever medal in the Women's Team Golf event
|18
|Pranavi Sharath Urs
|Golf
|GoldWomen's Individual Stroke Play
|India's first-ever gold in this event (silver at the last Asian Games)
|19
|Aman Sehrawat
|Wrestling
|GoldMen's 57kg Freestyle
|India's first-ever Asian Games gold in the 57kg freestyle event
|20
|Antim Panghal
|Wrestling
|SilverWomen's 53kg
|India's first-ever Asian Games silver in this event — improved on her 2022 bronze
|21
|Team India
|Hockey
|Men's & Women's Team
|India's first-ever double hockey gold at the Asian Games, with direct Olympic qualification
|22
|Neeru Dhanda
|Shooting
|GoldTrap Women's Individual
|India's first-ever female individual Trap gold medallist at the Asian Games
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More