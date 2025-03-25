Boxing Nationals: Anamika seeks to come out of Nikhat’s shadow

Greater Noida: Anamika Hooda is a rarity in Indian boxing. Not many Indian women have an all-out attacking style like this flyweight boxer. Most boxers are uncomfortable facing her, and that goes for two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen too. Anamika Hooda impressed with her attacking style. (BFI)

A two-time national champion, the short Anamika rushes and closes in on her opponent at every opportunity. She is then relentless with her punches. Close-quarter fighting is not typical of Indian boxers. They prefer the long range – step back, create space and attack. Anamika hurries them and her powerful combinations unsettle opponents. RSC (referee stops contest) wins is quite common for Anamika. At the Elite Women’s National Championships here, she won two RSC verdicts, and on Tuesday stormed into the semis by beating Delhi’s Mehak Dharra 5-0.

“I am of short height so I have to get inside the zone and throw my punches. I can’t punch from a distance because most of my opponents are taller. My focus therefore is to build pressure on my opponent and keep it till the end,” Anamika told HT.

It’s a style the Rohtak boxer has developed competing mostly against boys from an early age. “I have grown up fighting only against boys. There were no girls in the academy. If I don’t attack, I would get thrashed. It has also made me tougher.”

“Even now I spar mostly against male boxers, because I feel when I spar with women boxers I am helping them improve their game. It doesn’t help my game,” said the Railways boxer.

In the last three years, Anamika has won the senior national title twice (2021, 2023). The only time she lost was in the 2022 final to Nikhat. However, Nikhat, who likes to deliver clean punches from mid-range, had trouble keeping a charging Anamika at bay. The contest in Bhopal was in balance and Nikhat had to dig deep to beat her. Anamika has grown in stature since then. She has been second choice to Nikhat in the Indian team and competes mostly in second-rung internationals. This Olympic cycle, however, Nikhat’s path is likely to cross with Anamika’s gutsy, and sometimes scrappy, game more often.

“I have been in national camps for three years. I know I will get my opportunity. I have seen how Nikhat didi has shown patience. When Mary didi (Mary Kom) was there, she bided her time. I believe patience is very important,” Anamika said.

“National Championships are a stepping stone for me. My focus will be on major internationals — CWG, Asian Games, World Championships and the 2028 Olympics. I have trust in myself and I believe in hard work. In the ring, I take everyone as my competitor, so I will be prepared if I have to fight her,” said the 24-year-old from Rohtak, four years younger to Nikhat.

Once World Boxing releases weight classes for 2028 LA Games, Nikhat and Anamika will know which division to pick. Nikhat had to shift from fly – 52kg (2022 world championships) – to lightfly — 50kg (2024 Paris Olympics) – in the last cycle.

Her trainers say Anamika can beat the best on her day but must use aggression judiciously. “With that kind of game, sometimes opponents start clinching and sometimes punches don’t land clean. She has to use her attack at the right opportunity,” says Railways coach Mohammed Ali Qamar, a CWG champion.

Recently Anamika attended a two-month camp in Uzbekistan and trained with the men’s national team boxers. Uzbek men won five gold medals in Paris. “I worked on fitness and endurance. The reason they can fight till the end is because they work so hard. Earlier, my game was only about attacking, but now I am a bit watchful.”

Last year, she pushed world champion Wu Yu hard in the Elorda Cup final. Three months later, the Chinese won gold at Paris beating Nikhat in the Round of 16. Anamika then won gold at the BRICS Games in Russia.