Chess Olympiad: Thai IM pulls off upset win over Arjun

Bengaluru: Twenty-year-old Prin Laohawirapap is Thailand’s only International Master. His opening-round game at the Fide Chess Olympiad will likely become part of his country’s chess folklore, studied in chess academies for years. Prin Laohawirapap defeated India’s Arjun Erigaisi. (Michal Walusza/FIDE)

On Wednesday in Samarkand, he defeated India’s Arjun Erigaisi (2759), rated nearly 400 points above him, although India went on to win the tie 3-1.

The Indian Open team sprung its first surprise well before the opening moves were played, naming reigning world champion Gukesh D on the lowest board, Board 4. Nihal Sarin is on Board 3, Arjun on Board 2 and R Praggnanandhaa on Board 1. With Praggnanandhaa sitting out the opening round on Wednesday, Arjun played on the top board.

Playing White, Arjun went for the Colle System went from a position of advantage to draw territory with 47. Nf3. He could have steered the game towards a draw but for the ambitious 50.Qg7 . “I’m super happy. It’s a really good moment for me,” Phin told Chessbase India, The defeat saw Arjun drop out of the top 10 in the live ratings.

The top-seeded Indian women’s team began with a 4-0 sweep of the Dominican Republic, with Koneru Humpy on the top board. Divya Deshmukh sat out the opening round.

Elsewhere, Pakistan did not show up for their match against Israel, handing their opponents a walkover. Namibia, meanwhile, were grappling with visas of two of its players being rejected.

The Olympiad is unusual for the gulf in strength it can bring together across the board. Rated 2163, Iraq’s Ali Ehsan Aryan was delighted after holding former world No. 2 Levon Aronian of the USA to a draw, even as the Americans won the tie 3.5-0.5. “It was obvious we’ll lose, but it was a contest between us about who will last longer,” he said.